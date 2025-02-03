COVID Testing
220102-N-YS140-002
Fort Pickett, Va. (Jan. 02, 2022) Bobbie Toliver from Rhino Medical Services conducts COVID-19 tests with Task Force Pickett personnel. Daily COVID-19 testing is required for individuals who leave Fort Pickett and then return. Testers are using both rapid and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests as appropriate. Cmdr. Wendy Arnold, Navy Expeditionary Medical Facility, cites the infectious rate of the omicron variant as a catalyst for increased testing. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl)
Original public domain image from Flickr