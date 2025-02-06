USMRTC Sigonella Immunization Office
220104-N-OX321-1011 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 4, 2022) Hospitalman Hector Conde, a San Antonio, Texas native attached to U.S. Naval Medial Readiness and Training Command Sigonella, prepares an COVID-19 booster vaccination, Jan. 4, 2022. Conde was selected by his command to be highlighted in the “In the Spotlight” feature of Naval Air Station Sigonella’s base paper, The Signature. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)
