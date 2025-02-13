Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagelogopublic domainbadgesymbolphotocc0creative commons 0emblem4th of July Reception. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 802 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3486 x 2329 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage club logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686089/vintage-club-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseRetired Maj. John Duffy receives the Medal of Honor during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 5…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648268/photo-image-person-gold-logoFree Image from public domain licenseModern rabbit logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686017/modern-rabbit-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in House Judiciary Committe HearingWashington, D.C. (April 28, 2022) Homeland…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647891/photo-image-hand-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRetro restaurant logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686198/retro-restaurant-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Meets with Filippo GrandiWashington, D.C. (April 11, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647876/photo-image-public-domain-2022Free Image from public domain licenseVintage tiger logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685823/vintage-tiger-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Partcipates in Cyber Education/Workforce SummitWashington, D.C. (July 19, 2022) Homeland…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647950/photo-image-mobile-phone-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseModern rooster logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685911/modern-rooster-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in USSS Awards CeremonyWashington, D.C. (May 6, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652706/image-gold-logo-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseModern rabbit logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685655/modern-rabbit-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Attends SOA Inaugural CeremonyLOS ANGELES (June 07, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647956/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tiger logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002040/vintage-tiger-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in Secretary’s Awards CeremonyBurlington, VT (April 8, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647571/photo-image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseRetro owl logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684919/retro-owl-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseThe American flag flies atop the Eisenhower Executive Office Building during the 4th of July celebration at the White House…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653341/photo-image-person-celebration-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRetro bird logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684840/retro-bird-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in FEMA Announcement EventMIAMI (August 01, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647727/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRetro dog logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685144/retro-dog-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseActing Secretary Pekoske Visits the National Targeting CenterWashington, D.C. (January 28, 2021) Acting Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046194/photo-image-logo-person-badgeFree Image from public domain licenseRetro tiger logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685260/retro-tiger-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseCAB, CUAC and CBAC Public Session, Washington, DC, USA, June 5, 2019.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200644/photo-image-public-domain-person-computerFree Image from public domain licenseRetro butterfly logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686124/retro-butterfly-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseDHS Deputy Secretary Participates in White House HBCU EventWashington, D.C. (March 16, 2022) Homeland Security Deputy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647058/photo-image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain licenseRetro tiger logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686093/retro-tiger-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseCAB, CUAC and CBAC Public Session, Washington, DC, USA, June 5, 2019.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200672/photo-image-public-domain-person-computerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cat logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686164/vintage-cat-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseField Hearing on Payday Lending, Kansas City, USA, June 2, 2016.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200657/photo-image-public-domain-people-womenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage turtle logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685741/vintage-turtle-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseMO - Field Hearing on Payday Lending, Kansas City, USA, June 2, 2016.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200648/photo-image-public-domain-people-womenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cat logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16999165/vintage-cat-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView license4th of July Reception 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652290/4th-july-reception-2022Free Image from public domain licenseRetro flamingo logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685493/retro-flamingo-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseHomeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies in a hearing entitled “Oversight of the Department of Homeland…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708654/photo-image-public-domain-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseVintage bee logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8680476/vintage-bee-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licensePresident Joe Biden, wearing an orange ribbon for gun violence awareness, greets U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn. and his…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648253/photo-image-shirt-public-domain-familyFree Image from public domain licenseRetro peacock logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685037/retro-peacock-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseSecretary Blinken Meets With UK Foreign Secretary TrussUK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss signs Secretary of State Antony…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647903/photo-image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage bee logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002007/vintage-bee-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseElizabeth Warren announces CFPB is officially open for suggestions, USA, January 19, 2010.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200673/photo-image-public-domain-person-womanFree Image from public domain license