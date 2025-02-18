rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy. 220624-N-YL073-1224VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
Save
Edit Image
surgeonmedicinesurgerylaparoscopic surgerysurgeon operatingwallpaperdesktop wallpaperdoctor
Medical Worker Day blog banner template
Medical Worker Day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640444/medical-worker-day-blog-banner-templateView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy. 220624-N-YL073-1237VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy. 220624-N-YL073-1237VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647887/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Your health blog banner template, editable text
Your health blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943836/your-health-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1287VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1287VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648364/photo-image-public-domain-hospital-doctorFree Image from public domain license
Hospital care blog banner template, editable text
Hospital care blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488577/hospital-care-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy. 220624-N-YL073-1254VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy. 220624-N-YL073-1254VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647708/photo-image-public-domain-hospital-doctorFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare heroes blog banner template
Healthcare heroes blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640410/healthcare-heroes-blog-banner-templateView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1280VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1280VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652598/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Bioprinting Instagram post template, editable text
Bioprinting Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477914/bioprinting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy. 220624-N-YL073-1153VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy. 220624-N-YL073-1153VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648380/photo-image-public-domain-doctor-surgeryFree Image from public domain license
Hospital care Instagram post template, editable text
Hospital care Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478203/hospital-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1336VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1336VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648007/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare & hospitals Facebook post template
Healthcare & hospitals Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062251/healthcare-hospitals-facebook-post-templateView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1375VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1375VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648053/photo-image-public-domain-hospital-doctorFree Image from public domain license
Plastic surgery Instagram post template, editable text
Plastic surgery Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477942/plastic-surgery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Performs Laser Treatment for Burn Scars Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1146VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam…
Pacific Partnership 2022 Performs Laser Treatment for Burn Scars Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1146VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647722/photo-image-public-domain-doctor-surgeryFree Image from public domain license
World Health Day blog banner template
World Health Day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427527/world-health-day-blog-banner-templateView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1306VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1306VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648372/photo-image-person-phone-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Ask your doctor blog banner template, editable design
Ask your doctor blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776203/ask-your-doctor-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Performs Laser Treatment for Burn Scars Aboard USNS Mercy220624-N-YL073-1138VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam…
Pacific Partnership 2022 Performs Laser Treatment for Burn Scars Aboard USNS Mercy220624-N-YL073-1138VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648011/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Hospital care Instagram story template, editable text
Hospital care Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488575/hospital-care-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Performs Laser Treatment for Burn Scars Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1121VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam…
Pacific Partnership 2022 Performs Laser Treatment for Burn Scars Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1121VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648366/photo-image-public-domain-doctor-surgeryFree Image from public domain license
Medical emergency Instagram post template, editable text
Medical emergency Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478033/medical-emergency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy. 220624-N-YL073-1185VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy. 220624-N-YL073-1185VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647857/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Global pandemic blog banner template
Global pandemic blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063819/global-pandemic-blog-banner-templateView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1027VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1027VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647860/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Innovation & medicine blog banner template, editable design
Innovation & medicine blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358703/innovation-medicine-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1037VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1037VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648056/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Health check-up Facebook cover template, editable design
Health check-up Facebook cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488426/health-check-up-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1062VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1062VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647736/photo-image-medicine-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Health care clinic blog banner template, editable text
Health care clinic blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459105/health-care-clinic-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 13, 2022) – Cmdr. Jesse Bandle, a surgeon from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training…
PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 13, 2022) – Cmdr. Jesse Bandle, a surgeon from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646916/photo-image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Health center blog banner template
Health center blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428041/health-center-blog-banner-templateView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 performs hernia surgery aboard USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) 220813-N-AU520-2005PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines…
Pacific Partnership 2022 performs hernia surgery aboard USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) 220813-N-AU520-2005PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647342/photo-image-person-medicine-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Doctor diagnose patient healthcare remix
Doctor diagnose patient healthcare remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972521/doctor-diagnose-patient-healthcare-remixView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1085VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1085VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648010/photo-image-medicine-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Hospital care Facebook post template
Hospital care Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065040/hospital-care-facebook-post-templateView license
PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 13, 2022) – Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22) medical professionals perform a hernia repair…
PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 13, 2022) – Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22) medical professionals perform a hernia repair…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646963/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Ask your doctor social story template, editable text
Ask your doctor social story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776208/ask-your-doctor-social-story-template-editable-textView license
U.S. Navy and Vietnamese Doctors Operate on a Vietnamese Child220630-N-AU520-1038TUY HOA, VIETNAM (June 30, 2022) – Cmdr.…
U.S. Navy and Vietnamese Doctors Operate on a Vietnamese Child220630-N-AU520-1038TUY HOA, VIETNAM (June 30, 2022) – Cmdr.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648055/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license