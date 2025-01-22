Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebuffetpublic domainfoodrestaurantvegetablephotosaladbowlSalad corner, food buffet.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 802 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3486 x 2329 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBreakfast buffet Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543139/breakfast-buffet-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSalad corner, food buffet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647710/salad-corner-food-buffetFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy salad Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668188/healthy-salad-instagram-post-templateView license4th of July Reception_2022_ (87 of 195)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652292/4th-july-reception_2022_-87-195Free Image from public domain licenseHealthy salad Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667809/healthy-salad-instagram-post-templateView license4th of July Reception 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652474/4th-july-reception-2022Free Image from public domain licenseSummer menu Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14694013/summer-menu-instagram-post-templateView licensePresident Barack Obama joins a toast with Technology Business Leaders at a dinner in Woodside, California, Feb. 17, 2011.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050330/photo-image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseCookbook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14389743/cookbook-cover-templateView license4th of July Reception 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652298/4th-july-reception-2022Free Image from public domain licenseEditable food digital art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471231/editable-food-digital-art-designView license10th CAB, Warrior Restauranthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071316/10th-cab-warrior-restaurantFree Image from public domain licenseKale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667708/kale-instagram-post-templateView licenseOriginal public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761489/original-public-domain-image-from-flickrFree Image from public domain licenseEditable food digital art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520372/editable-food-digital-art-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761451/original-public-domain-image-from-flickrFree Image from public domain licenseEditable food mobile phone, digital art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465254/editable-food-mobile-phone-digital-art-designView licenseAmbassador Gutmann Hosts a Hanukkah Receptionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071477/ambassador-gutmann-hosts-hanukkah-receptionFree Image from public domain licenseEditable food digital art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471225/editable-food-digital-art-designView license4th of July Reception 2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652300/4th-july-reception-2022Free Image from public domain licenseEditable food digital art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520371/editable-food-digital-art-designView license4th of July Reception_2022_ (88 of 195)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652476/4th-july-reception_2022_-88-195Free Image from public domain licenseEditable food mobile phone, digital art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520374/editable-food-mobile-phone-digital-art-designView licenseFree colorful fresh salad image, public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5914849/image-public-domain-plant-natureFree Image from public domain licenseTomato recipes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470657/tomato-recipes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCulinary dishes for breakfast and lunch. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733823/photo-image-public-domain-plate-foodFree Image from public domain licenseFresh eats Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599360/fresh-eats-instagram-post-templateView licenseAmbassador Gutmann Hosts a Hanukkah Receptionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071472/ambassador-gutmann-hosts-hanukkah-receptionFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial vegan food menu template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577531/special-vegan-food-menu-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident Barack Obama shares a pizza dinner with individuals who wrote letters to him, at the Wazee Supper Club in Denver…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050204/photo-image-person-table-foodFree Image from public domain licenseGreek food restaurant poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578181/greek-food-restaurant-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseATLANTIC OCEAN -- Food service specialists prepare meals for crewmembers, officer candidates, and boatswain's mate A-school…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5977500/photo-image-public-domain-person-foodFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy food flyer template, green & yellow designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7388371/imageView licenseOriginal public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400229/free-photo-image-wok-alcohol-beerFree Image from public domain licenseGreen salad aesthetic vector illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633348/green-salad-aesthetic-vector-illustration-editable-designView licenseSalad dish healthy foodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734291/salad-dish-healthy-foodFree Image from public domain licensePlant based restaurant Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499838/plant-based-restaurant-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Barack Obama delivers a toast during a St. Patrick's Day lunch with Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Enda Kenny of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050147/photo-image-people-table-foodFree Image from public domain licensePizza on red background aesthetic vector illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633318/pizza-red-background-aesthetic-vector-illustration-editable-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3581160/free-photo-image-accessory-apparel-buffetFree Image from public domain license