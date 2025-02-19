Edit ImageCropU.S. Navy Medicine (Source)3SaveSaveEdit Imagenursevintage nursenavy woman vintageduty nursevintage photowoman archive vintage photopediatrics vintagehospital head vintageNavy Nurse Lieutenant Junior Grade Lucille F. Neary, of Emerysville, California and her assistant Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Paul J. Altman, Jr. of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, seem to enjoy their duties on a children's ward of the U.S. Naval Hospital, Bethesda, Maryland. [Nurses. 