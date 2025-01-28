Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecar manufacturingcar manufacturdetroitcar manipulatorjoe bidencar manufacturecar promotionbidenPresident Joe Biden tours the General Motors’ Factory ZERO Facility in Detroit, Wednesday, November 17, 2021. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz) This official White House photograph is being made available only for publication by news organizations and/or for personal use printing by the subject(s) of the photograph. The photograph may not be manipulated in any way and may not be used in commercial or political materials, advertisements, emails, products, promotions that in any way suggests approval or endorsement of the President, the First Family, or the White House.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable tablet screen mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15282708/editable-tablet-screen-mockup-designView licensePresident Joe Biden tours the General Motors’ Factory ZERO Facility in Detroit, Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Hayward Miller…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648037/photo-image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSmart factory ads Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874469/smart-factory-ads-facebook-post-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden looks at a 2022 Corvette at the General Motors’ Factory ZERO Facility in Detroit with UAW President Ray…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648039/photo-image-person-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseTaxi discount deals Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667723/taxi-discount-deals-instagram-post-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden tours the General Motors’ Factory ZERO Facility in Detroit with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, UAW…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648033/photo-image-person-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseRobotics and manufacturing Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873845/robotics-and-manufacturing-facebook-post-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden tours the General Motors’ Factory ZERO Facility in Detroit with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, UAW…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652844/image-people-factory-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness efficiency Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13508160/business-efficiency-instagram-post-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden greets Britian’s Prince Charles, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, during the COP26 U.N. Climate Change…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648023/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable mobile phone screen mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15326743/editable-mobile-phone-screen-mockupView licensePresident Joe Biden walks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, during the COP26 U.N.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648327/photo-image-person-public-domain-familyFree Image from public domain licenseExclusive offers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591500/exclusive-offers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden signs a basketball and records a video message with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thanasis Antetokounmpo of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652455/image-person-public-domain-basketballFree Image from public domain licenseSmart factory ads Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478321/smart-factory-ads-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden talks on the phone with Target CEO Brian Cornell about supply chain issues, Tuesday, November 9, 2021…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652456/image-face-person-phoneFree Image from public domain licenseFactory blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452750/factory-blog-banner-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden, reflected in an ornament, looks at a Christmas tree decorated with photos of White House first families…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652179/image-face-flower-christmasFree Image from public domain licenseTechnology & innovation Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428616/technology-innovation-facebook-post-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden wears an American flag tie during a meeting with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and economic advisers…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652436/image-person-public-domain-familyFree Image from public domain licenseFactory blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452741/factory-blog-banner-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend the memorial service for former Secretary of State Colin Powell…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652996/image-person-public-domain-familyFree Image from public domain licenseAuto services blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454803/auto-services-blog-banner-templateView licenseMarine One departs the South Lawn of the White House, Saturday November 6, 2021, for President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652207/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseSmart factory ads blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453517/smart-factory-ads-blog-banner-templateView licenseBinders sit on the Resolute desk as President Joe Biden works in the Oval Office, Tuesday, November 30, 2021. (Official…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652160/image-book-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTis the season, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16523443/tis-the-season-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Oval Office is decorated for the holidays, Tuesday, November 30, 2021. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz) This…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652457/photo-image-public-domain-family-houseFree Image from public domain licenseCars quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632719/cars-quote-instagram-post-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden looks on as player Giannis Antetokounmpo makes remarks during an event with the 2021 NBA Champion…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652774/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHoliday sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12905574/holiday-sale-poster-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden greets French President Emmanuel Macron during the opening session of the U.N. Climate Change Conference…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652994/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseKids' wear promotion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452121/kids-wear-promotion-poster-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden makes remarks to the press in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Monday, November 29, 2021.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652435/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseRobotics and manufacturing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478333/robotics-and-manufacturing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden disembark Marine One and walk across the South Lawn of the White House…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652449/image-hand-people-beachFree Image from public domain licenseHoliday sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12549240/holiday-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden attends the opening session of the U.N. Climate Change Conference COP26, Monday, November 1, 2021, at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652154/image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHoliday sale Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12905590/holiday-sale-instagram-story-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden walks through the White House Rose Garden, Thursday, November 4, 2021, to the Oval Office. (Official…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652163/image-rose-face-flowerFree Image from public domain license