rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 response and vaccinations, Friday, September 24, 2021, in the State Dining…
Save
Edit Image
president flagspoliticsbidenjoe bidenfacepeoplehouseman
Election & voting poster template, editable text and design
Election & voting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956132/election-voting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at Milwaukee Laborfest at Henry Maier Festival Park on Labor Day, Monday, September 5…
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at Milwaukee Laborfest at Henry Maier Festival Park on Labor Day, Monday, September 5…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072996/photo-image-face-people-shirtFree Image from public domain license
The First Leader blog banner template with portrait of George Washington, original art illustration by Gilbert Stuart…
The First Leader blog banner template with portrait of George Washington, original art illustration by Gilbert Stuart…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23119299/png-face-personView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, September 21…
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, September 21…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993969/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vote now, American election campaign remix, editable design
Vote now, American election campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943228/vote-now-american-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the OB Johnson Community Center in Hallandale Beach…
President Joe Biden delivers remarks Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the OB Johnson Community Center in Hallandale Beach…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993944/photo-image-face-people-beachFree Image from public domain license
Vote now, American election campaign remix, editable design
Vote now, American election campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943232/vote-now-american-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
President Joe Biden greets India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Friday, September 24, 2021, in the Blue Room of the White…
President Joe Biden greets India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Friday, September 24, 2021, in the Blue Room of the White…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648288/photo-image-hand-handshakes-blueFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington funky png element group, editable design
President George Washington funky png element group, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240341/president-george-washington-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks during the funeral service for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, Wednesday…
President Joe Biden delivers remarks during the funeral service for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, Wednesday…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647236/photo-image-face-flower-peopleFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254196/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
President Joe Biden talks on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron, Wednesday, September 22, 2021, in the Oval…
President Joe Biden talks on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron, Wednesday, September 22, 2021, in the Oval…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648035/photo-image-phone-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254200/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 vaccination requirements, Thursday, September 9, 2021, in the State Dining…
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 vaccination requirements, Thursday, September 9, 2021, in the State Dining…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653103/image-people-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram post template, editable text
Vote now Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956932/vote-now-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on lowering healthcare costs, Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in the Rose Garden of the…
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on lowering healthcare costs, Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in the Rose Garden of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11073000/photo-image-rose-face-plantFree Image from public domain license
Vote poster template, editable text and design
Vote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521058/vote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
President Joe Biden arrives at La Nuvola Convention Center in Rome for the G20 summit, Saturday, October 30, 2021. (Official…
President Joe Biden arrives at La Nuvola Convention Center in Rome for the G20 summit, Saturday, October 30, 2021. (Official…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648285/photo-image-public-domain-house-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Vote Instagram post template, editable text
Vote Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953129/vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden reviews remark he will give on the 10th Anniversary of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial…
President Joe Biden reviews remark he will give on the 10th Anniversary of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648017/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Go vote poster template, editable text and design
Go vote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956666/vote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
President Joe Biden meets with British Prime Minster Boris Johnson, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in the Oval Office.…
President Joe Biden meets with British Prime Minster Boris Johnson, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in the Oval Office.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648282/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
American economy, global trading collage, editable design
American economy, global trading collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913058/american-economy-global-trading-collage-editable-designView license
President Joe Biden walks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada after G7 leaders delivered remarks at the launch of…
President Joe Biden walks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada after G7 leaders delivered remarks at the launch of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648257/photo-image-people-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
American economy, global trading collage, editable design
American economy, global trading collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898055/american-economy-global-trading-collage-editable-designView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at a labor event, Wednesday, September 8, 2021, in the East Room of the White House.…
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at a labor event, Wednesday, September 8, 2021, in the East Room of the White House.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653329/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
President Joe Biden delivers a joint statement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Monday, February 20, 2023, at…
President Joe Biden delivers a joint statement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Monday, February 20, 2023, at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072591/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Peace Instagram post template, editable text
Peace Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911801/peace-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a Joint Session of Congress, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in the…
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a Joint Session of Congress, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647465/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Frence election poster template
Frence election poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486961/frence-election-poster-templateView license
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris observe a moment of reflection, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Dr.…
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris observe a moment of reflection, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Dr.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647493/photo-image-art-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
News Instagram post template, editable text
News Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912195/news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the deficit Friday, October 21, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.…
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the deficit Friday, October 21, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993940/photo-image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Peace Instagram post template, editable text
Peace Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925701/peace-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to bipartisan mayors attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting, Friday…
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to bipartisan mayors attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting, Friday…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072998/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Voting poster template, editable text and design
Voting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12485134/voting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Earth Day prior to signing an executive order strengthening the nation’s forests…
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Earth Day prior to signing an executive order strengthening the nation’s forests…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653503/image-face-people-earthFree Image from public domain license
Change & better world Instagram post template, editable text
Change & better world Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905194/change-better-world-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, on the House floor of the U.S.…
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, on the House floor of the U.S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072866/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license