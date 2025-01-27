Edit ImageCropU.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain photography waterfall creative commonsriver photosriverwaterfallfishphotography waterfall public domainnaturewaterLower Lewis River Falls.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 900 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5184 x 3888 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBear hunting fish animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661493/bear-hunting-fish-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseMt. Mitchell Reservation, lower falls of the Luisville River, Mitchell County, N.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7001706/photo-image-scenery-waterfall-forestFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floating island design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546709/editable-floating-island-design-element-setView licenseMt. Mitchell Reservation. Lower falls of the Linville River. Mitchell County, N.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7006186/photo-image-scenery-trees-waterfallFree Image from public domain licenseNatural disasters Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668036/natural-disasters-instagram-post-templateView licenseBathers Enjoy the Havasu Falls. Owned By the National Park Service (Though It Is on the Havasupai Reservation) This Natural…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799790/photo-image-art-public-domain-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseOutdoor family activity Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668040/outdoor-family-activity-instagram-post-templateView licenseLewis Falls and River by Jacob W. Frank. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4038307/photo-image-tree-plant-woodFree Image from public domain licenseDeer wildlife animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661171/deer-wildlife-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseLower Falls in morning sun by Diane Renkin. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4038901/photo-image-tree-plant-natureFree Image from public domain licenseDeer wildlife animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661917/deer-wildlife-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseLower South Falls, Oregon.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6079014/lower-south-falls-oregonFree Image from public domain licenseOutdoor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11972020/outdoor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseYellowstone's Lower Falls,Yellowstone Falls consist of two major waterfalls on the Yellowstone River, within Yellowstone…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4022878/photo-image-tree-plant-natureFree Image from public domain licenseTravel promotion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667858/travel-promotion-poster-templateView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5957102/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseTours service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667851/tours-service-poster-templateView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5953984/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseGo explore poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971942/explore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5953911/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseWaterfall landscape png hexagonal sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239598/waterfall-landscape-png-hexagonal-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseGifford Pinchot National Forest, Lewis River Falls. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4075006/photo-image-tree-plant-natureFree Image from public domain licenseGiant river otter wildlife animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661227/giant-river-otter-wildlife-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseLower South falls in December, frost on the ground.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6078041/photo-image-public-domain-trees-natureFree Image from public domain licenseFishing contest poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13496246/fishing-contest-poster-templateView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5954163/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseWeekend getaways Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668177/weekend-getaways-instagram-post-templateView licenseLewis Falls, Washington, USA. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6202169/photo-image-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseGiant otter animal mammal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661387/giant-otter-animal-mammal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseLowre Falls through the trees of Lookout Point by Jacob W. Frank. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4038975/photo-image-tree-plant-natureFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful waterfall png hexagonal sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239031/beautiful-waterfall-png-hexagonal-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseMultnomah Falls, Columbia River, Oregon / [Multnomah Falls, Side] by Carleton Watkins and I W Taberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14275749/photo-image-face-plant-spaceFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment & nature poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11785251/environment-nature-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5953951/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseMusic is the poetry of the air editable social media post template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22460888/music-the-poetry-the-air-editable-social-media-post-template-designView licenseSerene forest waterfall scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5939837/natureView licenseDiscovery poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806965/discovery-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe view of Lower Falls from midway down Uncle Tom's Trail by Neal Herbert. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4038710/photo-image-tree-plant-rainbowFree Image from public domain licenseMajestic waterfall Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452254/majestic-waterfall-instagram-post-templateView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5954284/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain license