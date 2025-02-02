NMCSD San Diego’s First Surgical Telementoring Surgery with NHCP
220516-N-XZ205-1098
SAN DIEGO (May 16, 2022) Capt. Gordon Wisbach, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego’s Virtual Medical Operations Center (VMOC) telesurgical director, uses a robotic surgical system during a robotic-assisted gallbladder removal surgery at NMRTC San Diego May 16. During the surgery, Wisbach communicated with Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton staff members remotely, per approved protocol, for telementoring. NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mariterese Merrique)
