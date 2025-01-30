rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Nurse walking with a soldierCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Golia, 1885-1967, artist…
Save
Edit Image
women angryvintageabstract paintingsvintage bandagenursenurse patientangry illustrationitaly painting public domain
Orthopedic healthcare poster template, editable text and design
Orthopedic healthcare poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551425/orthopedic-healthcare-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael, former owner Publication: Kīev :…
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael, former owner Publication: Kīev :…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648074/image-person-art-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Orthopedic healthcare Instagram post template, editable text
Orthopedic healthcare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11805726/orthopedic-healthcare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
ABOUT HELP WEB SERVICE USS Haven (US Navy Hospital Ship): Patient attended to by a Doctor and NursePublication: 1953 Format:…
ABOUT HELP WEB SERVICE USS Haven (US Navy Hospital Ship): Patient attended to by a Doctor and NursePublication: 1953 Format:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652233/image-face-person-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Orthopedic healthcare social story template, editable Instagram design
Orthopedic healthcare social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551428/orthopedic-healthcare-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded American soldiers outside of the tentsFormat:…
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded American soldiers outside of the tentsFormat:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652877/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
Sprained ankle Instagram post template, editable text
Sprained ankle Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11805680/sprained-ankle-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 15, Montreuil, France: Receiving woundedFormat: Still image Extent: 1 photoprint. NLM Unique…
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 15, Montreuil, France: Receiving woundedFormat: Still image Extent: 1 photoprint. NLM Unique…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652238/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
International nurses day Instagram post template
International nurses day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14575621/international-nurses-day-instagram-post-templateView license
First Aid station located in the basement of a shattered housePublication: [United States:] : U.S. Army Signal Corps, [1914…
First Aid station located in the basement of a shattered housePublication: [United States:] : U.S. Army Signal Corps, [1914…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652080/image-people-medicine-us-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Orthopedic healthcare blog banner template, editable text
Orthopedic healthcare blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551422/orthopedic-healthcare-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 28, Varennes, France: Wounded arriving at hospital
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 28, Varennes, France: Wounded arriving at hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648063/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Medical emergency poster template, editable text and design
Medical emergency poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719631/medical-emergency-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Nurse bandaging soldier's headCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael…
Nurse bandaging soldier's headCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648315/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Nurses appreciation day Instagram post template
Nurses appreciation day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14575602/nurses-appreciation-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Second aid!Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Butcher, Arthur, active 1910-1925, artist…
Second aid!Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Butcher, Arthur, active 1910-1925, artist…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654386/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Nursing care poster template, editable text and design
Nursing care poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816835/nursing-care-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded soldiers resting and reading in one of the…
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded soldiers resting and reading in one of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652237/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
Accidents & injury Instagram post template, editable text
Accidents & injury Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806095/accidents-injury-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Great Britain, British Red Cross Society South African Hospital, London, England: Interior of bath tub ward for septic…
Great Britain, British Red Cross Society South African Hospital, London, England: Interior of bath tub ward for septic…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652868/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare, editable 3d remix design
Healthcare, editable 3d remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207135/healthcare-editable-remix-designView license
Nurse supporting a soldier, Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) (1914)
Nurse supporting a soldier, Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) (1914)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647773/image-person-art-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Nursing care Instagram story template, editable text
Nursing care Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816837/nursing-care-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: A Red Cross Nurse writing letters for a wounded…
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: A Red Cross Nurse writing letters for a wounded…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652872/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Nursing care Instagram post template, editable text
Nursing care Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616507/nursing-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Your milk Tommy (1919)
Your milk Tommy (1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648159/your-milk-tommy-1919Free Image from public domain license
Nursing care blog banner template, editable text
Nursing care blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816832/nursing-care-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Friend in need (1914)Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Friend in need (1914)Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648169/image-background-people-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Medicine safety tips Instagram post template, editable text
Medicine safety tips Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743912/medicine-safety-tips-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. American National Red Cross: Capt. G.E. West ARC, talking to wounded. [Argonne Forest, France]Format:Still…
U.S. American National Red Cross: Capt. G.E. West ARC, talking to wounded. [Argonne Forest, France]Format:Still…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648070/photo-image-medicine-vintage-crossFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare, editable word, 3D remix
Healthcare, editable word, 3D remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207317/healthcare-editable-word-remixView license
Unterm Roten Kreuz =: Under the Red CrossCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Rieth, Paul, 1871…
Unterm Roten Kreuz =: Under the Red CrossCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Rieth, Paul, 1871…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648313/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Medical emergency Instagram post template, editable design and text
Medical emergency Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220110/medical-emergencyView license
Nurse bandaging a soldier's armCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael…
Nurse bandaging a soldier's armCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654383/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Nursing program Instagram post template, editable social media design
Nursing program Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9607608/nursing-program-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Bandaging an amputee at the Severance Hospital, Seoul, Korea
Bandaging an amputee at the Severance Hospital, Seoul, Korea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648322/photo-image-people-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Nursing program social story template, editable text
Nursing program social story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9607913/nursing-program-social-story-template-editable-textView license
Transportation of wounded by jeep, Colorado, 1944Contributor(s): United States. Army. Publication: Washington, D.C. : U.S.…
Transportation of wounded by jeep, Colorado, 1944Contributor(s): United States. Army. Publication: Washington, D.C. : U.S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652239/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Medical emergency Instagram story template, editable text
Medical emergency Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719632/medical-emergency-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Nurse receiving the Bronze StarCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): United States. Army.…
Nurse receiving the Bronze StarCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): United States. Army.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654384/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license