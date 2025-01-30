Nurse walking with a soldier
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Author(s): Golia, 1885-1967, artist
Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael, former owner
Publication: [Italy?] : [publisher not identified], [1915?]
Format: Still image
Subject(s): Nurses, Military Personnel, Nurse-Patient Relations
Genre(s): Postcards
Abstract: Postcard features a painting by Golia in which a nurse in a white Red Cross uniform is walking arm in arm with a wounded soldier. She is looking very serious, almost angry. The patient, wearing a soldier's uniform, has his head and his left leg bandaged; his right arm is hooked through the nurse's left arm and he is holding a crutch in his left hand. Author's signature is on the lower right hand side of the postcard.
Extent: 1 postcard : 14 x 9 cm
Provenance: Purchase; Michael Zwerdling; 2004; 04-22.
Technique: color
NLM Unique ID: 101668888
NLM Image ID: D04565
Permanent Link: resource.nlm.nih.gov/101668888
