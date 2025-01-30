Edit ImageCropU.S. Navy Medicine (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagehospitalmedical machineedgarfacepersonmandoctorpublic domainPacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1037VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24, 2022) – Lt. Edgar Zamora, right, from Greensboro, North Carolina, and Cmdr. Sara Gonzalez, from Bonita, California, adjust a continuous-flow anaesthetic machine during a surgical operation aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) during Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22). Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shamira Purifoy)Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4410 x 2940 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1336VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648007/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor's appointment Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051590/doctors-appointmentView licensePacific Partnership 2022 Performs Laser Treatment for Burn Scars Aboard USNS Mercy220624-N-YL073-1138VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648011/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseMedical center Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395402/medical-center-facebook-post-templateView licensePacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1027VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647860/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health package Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062752/mens-health-package-facebook-post-templateView licensePacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy. 220624-N-YL073-1185VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647857/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467560/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePacific Partnership 2022 Performs Laser Treatment for Burn Scars Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1146VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647722/photo-image-public-domain-doctor-surgeryFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820070/health-check-up-poster-templateView licensePacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1306VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648372/photo-image-person-phone-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor's appointment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943753/doctors-appointment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy. 220624-N-YL073-1237VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647887/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703164/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1375VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648053/photo-image-public-domain-hospital-doctorFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122586/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePacific Partnership 2022 Performs Laser Treatment for Burn Scars Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1121VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648366/photo-image-public-domain-doctor-surgeryFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703301/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1085VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648010/photo-image-medicine-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122956/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy. 220624-N-YL073-1224VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648014/photo-image-public-domain-doctor-surgeryFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943744/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy. 220624-N-YL073-1254VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647708/photo-image-public-domain-hospital-doctorFree Image from public domain licenseMedical center poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848348/medical-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. Navy and Vietnamese Doctors Operate on a Vietnamese Child220630-N-AU520-1038TUY HOA, VIETNAM (June 30, 2022) – Cmdr.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648055/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644547/healthcare-center-editable-poster-templateView licensePacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy. 220624-N-YL073-1153VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648380/photo-image-public-domain-doctor-surgeryFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral hospital Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460203/general-hospital-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1062VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647736/photo-image-medicine-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseDoctors & hospitals blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063112/doctors-hospitals-blog-banner-templateView licensePacific Partnership 2022 and Vietnamese Dental Staff Provide Care at Vietnamese Hospital 220628-N-HI500-1182PHU YEN, VIETNAM…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647997/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseNursing careers blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062523/nursing-careers-blog-banner-templateView licensePacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1287VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648364/photo-image-public-domain-hospital-doctorFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare & hospitals blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062535/healthcare-hospitals-blog-banner-templateView licensePacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1280VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652598/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHealth & medical center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454038/health-medical-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 13, 2022) – Cmdr. Jesse Bandle, a surgeon from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646916/photo-image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePacific Partnership 2022 performs hernia surgery aboard USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) 220813-N-AU520-2005PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647342/photo-image-person-medicine-public-domainFree Image from public domain license