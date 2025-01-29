rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
U.S. American National Red Cross Evacuation Hospital No. 114, Fleury-sur-Aisne, France: Ward M, nurses cheering up the…
Save
Edit Image
hospital wardhospitalvintage library photowar and nursevintage healthactionvintage hospitalvintage nurse
History warns blog banner template, editable vintage photography design
History warns blog banner template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357250/history-warns-blog-banner-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 28, Varennes, France: Wounded arriving at hospital
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 28, Varennes, France: Wounded arriving at hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648063/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Senior health Instagram post template, editable text
Senior health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459038/senior-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded soldiers resting and reading in one of the…
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded soldiers resting and reading in one of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652237/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
Senior health insurance Instagram post template
Senior health insurance Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453033/senior-health-insurance-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded American soldiers outside of the tentsFormat:…
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded American soldiers outside of the tentsFormat:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652877/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare word png, 3D checklist remix
Healthcare word png, 3D checklist remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328084/healthcare-word-png-checklist-remixView license
U.S. American National Red Cross: Capt. G.E. West ARC, talking to wounded. [Argonne Forest, France]Format:Still…
U.S. American National Red Cross: Capt. G.E. West ARC, talking to wounded. [Argonne Forest, France]Format:Still…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648070/photo-image-medicine-vintage-crossFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare center Instagram post template
Healthcare center Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452940/healthcare-center-instagram-post-templateView license
Great Britain, British Red Cross Society South African Hospital, London, England: Interior of bath tub ward for septic…
Great Britain, British Red Cross Society South African Hospital, London, England: Interior of bath tub ward for septic…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652868/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Men's health blog banner template
Men's health blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061799/mens-health-blog-banner-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: A Red Cross Nurse writing letters for a wounded…
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: A Red Cross Nurse writing letters for a wounded…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652872/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Women's health Instagram post template, editable text
Women's health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477950/womens-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
ABOUT HELP WEB SERVICE USS Haven (US Navy Hospital Ship): Patient attended to by a Doctor and NursePublication: 1953 Format:…
ABOUT HELP WEB SERVICE USS Haven (US Navy Hospital Ship): Patient attended to by a Doctor and NursePublication: 1953 Format:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652233/image-face-person-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare center blog banner template
Healthcare center blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537720/healthcare-center-blog-banner-templateView license
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 15, Montreuil, France: Receiving woundedFormat: Still image Extent: 1 photoprint. NLM Unique…
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 15, Montreuil, France: Receiving woundedFormat: Still image Extent: 1 photoprint. NLM Unique…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652238/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Senior medical care blog banner template
Senior medical care blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14746832/senior-medical-care-blog-banner-templateView license
Bandaging an amputee at the Severance Hospital, Seoul, Korea
Bandaging an amputee at the Severance Hospital, Seoul, Korea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648322/photo-image-people-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Medical nurse Instagram post template
Medical nurse Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460005/medical-nurse-instagram-post-templateView license
First Aid station located in the basement of a shattered housePublication: [United States:] : U.S. Army Signal Corps, [1914…
First Aid station located in the basement of a shattered housePublication: [United States:] : U.S. Army Signal Corps, [1914…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652080/image-people-medicine-us-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Home nursing Instagram post template
Home nursing Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561671/home-nursing-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.5, Paris, France: Nurse with Patient at the Tent Hospital at Auteuil Race…
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.5, Paris, France: Nurse with Patient at the Tent Hospital at Auteuil Race…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648078/photo-image-medicine-vintage-crossFree Image from public domain license
Doctors & hospitals poster template
Doctors & hospitals poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429070/doctors-hospitals-poster-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Evacuation Hospital No. 110, Villers-Daucourt, France: Nurses and patients outside of the…
U.S. American National Red Cross Evacuation Hospital No. 110, Villers-Daucourt, France: Nurses and patients outside of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654385/image-face-people-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552422/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nurse receiving the Bronze StarCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): United States. Army.…
Nurse receiving the Bronze StarCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): United States. Army.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654384/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Hiring doctors & nurses blog banner template
Hiring doctors & nurses blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452525/hiring-doctors-nurses-blog-banner-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 109, Évreaux, France: Nurse using Carroll-Dankin solution on patients wound -…
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 109, Évreaux, France: Nurse using Carroll-Dankin solution on patients wound -…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652880/image-face-person-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Brain check-up Instagram post template
Brain check-up Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560850/brain-check-up-instagram-post-templateView license
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael, former owner Publication: Kīev :…
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael, former owner Publication: Kīev :…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648074/image-person-art-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Senior health insurance Instagram post template
Senior health insurance Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561694/senior-health-insurance-instagram-post-templateView license
Dévouement (1914) Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Dévouement (1914) Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648183/image-roses-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
International nurses day Instagram post template
International nurses day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572055/international-nurses-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Second aid!Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Butcher, Arthur, active 1910-1925, artist…
Second aid!Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Butcher, Arthur, active 1910-1925, artist…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654386/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Nursing service poster template, editable text and design
Nursing service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614716/nursing-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
King George Military Hospital, hospital ward 3Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):…
King George Military Hospital, hospital ward 3Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654412/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Nurses appreciation day Instagram post template
Nurses appreciation day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14575602/nurses-appreciation-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Nurse supporting a soldier, Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) (1914)
Nurse supporting a soldier, Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) (1914)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647773/image-person-art-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Medical care Instagram post template, editable text
Medical care Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162508/medical-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Your milk Tommy (1919)
Your milk Tommy (1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648159/your-milk-tommy-1919Free Image from public domain license