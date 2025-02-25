rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 28, Varennes, France: Wounded arriving at hospital
Save
Edit Image
battle of francehospitalmanvintagecarpublic domainfieldnurses
Nursing careers blog banner template
Nursing careers blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062523/nursing-careers-blog-banner-templateView license
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 15, Montreuil, France: Receiving woundedFormat: Still image Extent: 1 photoprint. NLM Unique…
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 15, Montreuil, France: Receiving woundedFormat: Still image Extent: 1 photoprint. NLM Unique…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652238/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare & hospitals blog banner template
Healthcare & hospitals blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062535/healthcare-hospitals-blog-banner-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded American soldiers outside of the tentsFormat:…
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded American soldiers outside of the tentsFormat:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652877/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
International nurses day poster template
International nurses day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571728/international-nurses-day-poster-templateView license
ABOUT HELP WEB SERVICE USS Haven (US Navy Hospital Ship): Patient attended to by a Doctor and NursePublication: 1953 Format:…
ABOUT HELP WEB SERVICE USS Haven (US Navy Hospital Ship): Patient attended to by a Doctor and NursePublication: 1953 Format:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652233/image-face-person-abstractFree Image from public domain license
International nurses day poster template
International nurses day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571726/international-nurses-day-poster-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded soldiers resting and reading in one of the…
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded soldiers resting and reading in one of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652237/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare & hospitals Facebook post template
Healthcare & hospitals Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063421/healthcare-hospitals-facebook-post-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross: Capt. G.E. West ARC, talking to wounded. [Argonne Forest, France]Format:Still…
U.S. American National Red Cross: Capt. G.E. West ARC, talking to wounded. [Argonne Forest, France]Format:Still…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648070/photo-image-medicine-vintage-crossFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare & hospitals Facebook post template
Healthcare & hospitals Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063429/healthcare-hospitals-facebook-post-templateView license
First Aid station located in the basement of a shattered housePublication: [United States:] : U.S. Army Signal Corps, [1914…
First Aid station located in the basement of a shattered housePublication: [United States:] : U.S. Army Signal Corps, [1914…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652080/image-people-medicine-us-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Medical nurse Instagram post template
Medical nurse Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460005/medical-nurse-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: A Red Cross Nurse writing letters for a wounded…
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: A Red Cross Nurse writing letters for a wounded…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652872/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Doctors & hospitals Facebook post template
Doctors & hospitals Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395463/doctors-hospitals-facebook-post-templateView license
Bandaging an amputee at the Severance Hospital, Seoul, Korea
Bandaging an amputee at the Severance Hospital, Seoul, Korea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648322/photo-image-people-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain license
International nurses day Instagram post template
International nurses day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572162/international-nurses-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Great Britain, British Red Cross Society South African Hospital, London, England: Interior of bath tub ward for septic…
Great Britain, British Red Cross Society South African Hospital, London, England: Interior of bath tub ward for septic…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652868/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare & hospitals Facebook post template
Healthcare & hospitals Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062251/healthcare-hospitals-facebook-post-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Evacuation Hospital No. 114, Fleury-sur-Aisne, France: Ward M, nurses cheering up the…
U.S. American National Red Cross Evacuation Hospital No. 114, Fleury-sur-Aisne, France: Ward M, nurses cheering up the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648061/photo-image-medicine-vintage-crossFree Image from public domain license
International nurses day Instagram post template
International nurses day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572131/international-nurses-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Ambulance waits to pick up wounded men brought from battle fields by helicopter to Grace Park Cub Strip, Manila, Luzon…
Ambulance waits to pick up wounded men brought from battle fields by helicopter to Grace Park Cub Strip, Manila, Luzon…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652234/image-person-airplane-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Hiring doctors & nurses poster template, editable text & design
Hiring doctors & nurses poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10104826/hiring-doctors-nurses-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.5, Paris, France: Nurse with Patient at the Tent Hospital at Auteuil Race…
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.5, Paris, France: Nurse with Patient at the Tent Hospital at Auteuil Race…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648078/photo-image-medicine-vintage-crossFree Image from public domain license
Diverse doctors isolated element set
Diverse doctors isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990440/diverse-doctors-isolated-element-setView license
Nurse receiving the Bronze StarCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): United States. Army.…
Nurse receiving the Bronze StarCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): United States. Army.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654384/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Wheelchair Instagram post template
Wheelchair Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451632/wheelchair-instagram-post-templateView license
Transportation of wounded by jeep, Colorado, 1944Contributor(s): United States. Army. Publication: Washington, D.C. : U.S.…
Transportation of wounded by jeep, Colorado, 1944Contributor(s): United States. Army. Publication: Washington, D.C. : U.S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652239/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Doctors & hospitals blog banner template
Doctors & hospitals blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063112/doctors-hospitals-blog-banner-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 109, Évreaux, France: Nurse using Carroll-Dankin solution on patients wound -…
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 109, Évreaux, France: Nurse using Carroll-Dankin solution on patients wound -…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652880/image-face-person-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Hiring doctors & nurses social story template, editable Instagram design
Hiring doctors & nurses social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103883/hiring-doctors-nurses-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael, former owner Publication: Kīev :…
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael, former owner Publication: Kīev :…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648074/image-person-art-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Hiring doctors & nurses blog banner template, editable text
Hiring doctors & nurses blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103814/hiring-doctors-nurses-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Second aid!Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Butcher, Arthur, active 1910-1925, artist…
Second aid!Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Butcher, Arthur, active 1910-1925, artist…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654386/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Annual physical exam blog banner template
Annual physical exam blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061289/annual-physical-exam-blog-banner-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Evacuation Hospital No. 110, Villers-Daucourt, France: Nurses and patients outside of the…
U.S. American National Red Cross Evacuation Hospital No. 110, Villers-Daucourt, France: Nurses and patients outside of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654385/image-face-people-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Hiring doctors & nurses Instagram post template, editable design
Hiring doctors & nurses Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736281/hiring-doctors-nurses-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Nurse supporting a soldier, Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) (1914)
Nurse supporting a soldier, Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) (1914)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647773/image-person-art-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Certificate of completion template, editable design
Certificate of completion template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481900/certificate-completion-template-editable-designView license
Dévouement (1914) Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Dévouement (1914) Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648183/image-roses-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license