Edit ImageCrop35SaveSaveEdit Imagedoggoldfishabstractpublic domain dogabstract public domainvintage advertisementgoldfish bowlstill lifeParker's Alvina Cordial: the Best AstringentCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s):Alvina Cordial Publication:[United States?] : [publisher not identified], [between 1850 and 1900?] Language(s):English Format:Still image Subject(s):Nonprescription Drugs Genre(s):Advertisements Abstract:Advertisement for Parker's Alvina Cordial. Card features a color illustration of a dog jumping into a fish bowl with four goldfish in it. Extent:1 trade card : 11 x 14 cm Technique:chromolithograph, color NLM Unique ID:101703893Permanent Link:resource.nlm.nih.gov/101703893Original public domain image from Flickr We drink it!!Collection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication:[England?] : [publisher not…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652761/image-face-plants-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseGoldfish in bowl set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080707/goldfish-bowl-set-editable-design-elementView licenseEmerson's Bromo-Seltzer for headache.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995743/emersons-bromo-seltzer-for-headacheFree Image from public domain licenseGoldfish in bowl set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080702/goldfish-bowl-set-editable-design-elementView licenseOwbridge's Lung Tonic: TurkeyCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s):Lung tonic…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654816/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseJohnson's Anodyne Liniment: Unlike Any Other : the Vigor of YouthCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648384/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseGoldfish bubbles background, editable illustration borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9168366/goldfish-bubbles-background-editable-illustration-borderView licenseOwbridge's Lung Tonic:Ccures Coughs, Colds : Girl in Red Dress]Collection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648367/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseGoldfish bubbles background, editable illustration borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9168375/goldfish-bubbles-background-editable-illustration-borderView licenseHepatic Insufficiency: Boldine HoudéCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s):Boldine Houdé…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655016/image-hand-medicine-spaceFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11218981/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView license2nd Lecture Upon the Newly Appov'd Method of Casting and FireingCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648672/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseThrift store Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894718/thrift-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIf Johnny's Skin Were Tougher, Perhaps He Wouldn't SufferCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647321/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, vintage bowl transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238062/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView licenseLash's Bitters for Constipation: the man's Regulator for Thirty YearsCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647092/image-background-face-paperFree Image from public domain licenseNatural wine Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918424/png-advertisement-antiqueView licenseRango Sensed the Approach of a Hunter: Seek the Hunter, vintage poster.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995657/image-palm-tree-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseGoldfish in bowl set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080666/goldfish-bowl-set-editable-design-elementView licenseWhen the Heart Is Weak: Gray's Glycerine Tonic Comp (between 1890 and 1915) Collection: Images from the History of Medicine…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993979/image-heart-medicine-abstractFree Image from public domain licenseSpicy Thai soup template, editable design Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513410/png-illustration-elements-renderingView licensePots de Pharmacie: Faïence de Meillonnas Bresse, XVIIIe siècle =: Pharmacy Jars: Earthenware from Meillonnas Bresse, 18th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995666/image-medicine-vintage-pharmacyFree Image from public domain licenseNatural wine Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926150/png-advertisement-antiqueView licenseNurse sitting in a gardenCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael, former…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654137/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract plate flat lay mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9602602/abstract-plate-flat-lay-mockup-editable-designView licenseHolloway's Pills & OintmentCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s):Holloway's Pills and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654803/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license