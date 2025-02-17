Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevintage photopatient vintagerecordbattlemedicinecrossforestvintageU.S. American National Red Cross: Capt. G.E. West ARC, talking to wounded. [Argonne Forest, France]Format:Still imageCopyright:The National Library of Medicine believes this item to be in the public domain. 