TUY HOA, VIETNAM (June 30, 2022) – U.S. Navy and Vietnamese doctors operate on a Vietnamese child at the Phu Yen Obstetrics and Pediatrics Hospital during Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel) 