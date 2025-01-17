Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagered crossrussianbattlesoldierwarbrutenurseviolenceCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael, former owner Publication: Kīev : Izdat. Razsvi︠e︡g, 1915 Language(s): Russian Format: Still image Subject(s): Nurses, Military Personnel, Nurse-Patient Relations Genre(s): Postcards Abstract: A color postcard featuring a nurse supporting a soldier with a bandaged head. The nurse is wearing a brown dress, a white apron with a red cross, and a brown headcloth. The soldier is wearing a brown uniform. Extent: 1 postcard : 14 x 9 cm Provenance: Purchase; Michael Zwerdling; 2004; 04-22. 