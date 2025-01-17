rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael, former owner Publication: Kīev :…
Save
Edit Image
red crossrussianbattlesoldierwarbrutenurseviolence
D-Day anniversary poster template
D-Day anniversary poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641179/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView license
Nurse walking with a soldierCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Golia, 1885-1967, artist…
Nurse walking with a soldierCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Golia, 1885-1967, artist…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648052/image-hand-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded American soldiers outside of the tentsFormat:…
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded American soldiers outside of the tentsFormat:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652877/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary poster template
D-Day anniversary poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639544/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView license
Nurse bandaging soldier's headCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael…
Nurse bandaging soldier's headCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648315/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639736/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView license
Second aid!Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Butcher, Arthur, active 1910-1925, artist…
Second aid!Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Butcher, Arthur, active 1910-1925, artist…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654386/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Violence kills peace grows quote Instagram post template
Violence kills peace grows quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640595/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Nurse supporting a soldier, Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) (1914)
Nurse supporting a soldier, Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) (1914)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647773/image-person-art-medicineFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640701/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
ABOUT HELP WEB SERVICE USS Haven (US Navy Hospital Ship): Patient attended to by a Doctor and NursePublication: 1953 Format:…
ABOUT HELP WEB SERVICE USS Haven (US Navy Hospital Ship): Patient attended to by a Doctor and NursePublication: 1953 Format:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652233/image-face-person-abstractFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary Instagram post template
D-Day anniversary Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639993/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView license
Nurse bandaging a soldier's armCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael…
Nurse bandaging a soldier's armCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654383/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
D-Day Instagram post template
D-Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640797/d-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Your milk Tommy (1919)
Your milk Tommy (1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648159/your-milk-tommy-1919Free Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary poster template
D-Day anniversary poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640172/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView license
Friend in need (1914)Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Friend in need (1914)Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648169/image-background-people-medicineFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary poster template
D-Day anniversary poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640638/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView license
Unterm Roten Kreuz =: Under the Red CrossCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Rieth, Paul, 1871…
Unterm Roten Kreuz =: Under the Red CrossCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Rieth, Paul, 1871…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648313/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640653/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 15, Montreuil, France: Receiving woundedFormat: Still image Extent: 1 photoprint. NLM Unique…
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 15, Montreuil, France: Receiving woundedFormat: Still image Extent: 1 photoprint. NLM Unique…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652238/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 28, Varennes, France: Wounded arriving at hospital
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 28, Varennes, France: Wounded arriving at hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648063/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded soldiers resting and reading in one of the…
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded soldiers resting and reading in one of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652237/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641259/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
Great Britain, British Red Cross Society South African Hospital, London, England: Interior of bath tub ward for septic…
Great Britain, British Red Cross Society South African Hospital, London, England: Interior of bath tub ward for septic…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652868/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary poster template
D-Day anniversary poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640688/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView license
First Aid station located in the basement of a shattered housePublication: [United States:] : U.S. Army Signal Corps, [1914…
First Aid station located in the basement of a shattered housePublication: [United States:] : U.S. Army Signal Corps, [1914…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652080/image-people-medicine-us-abstractFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640495/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView license
Heldenkreuze =: Hero CrossesCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Usabal, L. (Luis), artist…
Heldenkreuze =: Hero CrossesCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Usabal, L. (Luis), artist…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654382/image-face-hands-personFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes Instagram post template
D-Day heroes Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638907/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView license
Back to BlightyCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael, former ownerGale &…
Back to BlightyCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael, former ownerGale &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654381/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639610/d-day-anniversary-festival-poster-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross: Capt. G.E. West ARC, talking to wounded. [Argonne Forest, France]Format:Still…
U.S. American National Red Cross: Capt. G.E. West ARC, talking to wounded. [Argonne Forest, France]Format:Still…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648070/photo-image-medicine-vintage-crossFree Image from public domain license
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: A Red Cross Nurse writing letters for a wounded…
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: A Red Cross Nurse writing letters for a wounded…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652872/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640941/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView license
N'envoyez pas trop de blessés de France, O mon doux Jésus, dans notre ambulance =: Do not send too many wounded from…
N'envoyez pas trop de blessés de France, O mon doux Jésus, dans notre ambulance =: Do not send too many wounded from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654609/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license