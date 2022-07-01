Edit ImageCropU.S. Navy Medicine (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagetherapy dogscamping dogbasset hound dogbasset houndmedical dogdog public domaindoganimalTherapy dogs bring comfort to Medical Center staff.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 857 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7706 x 5504 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar3D cute dogs, pet travel editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397102/cute-dogs-pet-travel-editable-remixView licenseTherapy dogs bring comfort to Medical Center staff.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648365/photo-image-dog-faces-crossFree Image from public domain license3D cute dogs, pet travel editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457298/cute-dogs-pet-travel-editable-remixView licenseNaval Medical Center Camp Lejeune's COVID/Acute Respiratory Clinic closes 220302-N-fe818-1004After nearly two years, the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654197/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license3D cute dogs, pet animal editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453872/cute-dogs-pet-animal-editable-remixView licenseLejeune medical personnel get ready for a new type of patient care: MHS GENESIS 220118-N-FE818-1005The MHS GENESIS…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652112/photo-image-public-domain-hospital-tableFree Image from public domain license3D cute dogs, pet animal editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397336/cute-dogs-pet-animal-editable-remixView licenseNaval Medical Center Camp Lejeune earns reverification as level III trauma center 220304-N-fe818-1001Naval Medical Center…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647978/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDog training poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699823/dog-training-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNEMTI’s Operation Firebreak Exercise Expands Level of Care 220620-N-IT566-0234CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (June 20, 2022) Sailors…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647735/photo-image-people-fire-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDog walks Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036453/dog-walks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNEMTI’s Operation Firebreak Exercise Expands Level of Care 220620-N-IT566-0284CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (June 20, 2022) Sailors…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652599/image-person-fire-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInternational dog day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615302/international-dog-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFirst COVID-19 pediatric vaccines administered at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, November 17, 2021. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708533/photo-image-public-domain-covid-19-maskFree Image from public domain licensePet travel poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653497/pet-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNew clinics bringing health care closer to Marines, Sailors 220531-N-FE818-1002Marine Centered Medical Home Hadnot Point, a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648066/photo-image-medicine-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseDog grooming Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444075/dog-grooming-instagram-post-templateView licenseNMCCL administers first COVID-19 vaccines 201229-N-VK310-0002 Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on December 28, 2020…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393818/free-photo-image-arm-army-biontechFree Image from public domain licenseDog adoption Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477162/dog-adoption-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license22-0015-003 (7010373)Cherry Point Sailor Recognized for Service in Carteret Community 01.07.2022Photo by Thomas CieslakNaval…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647983/photo-image-gold-logo-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDog training Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12697167/dog-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOperation Firebreak: Sharpening the Scalpel CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (Nov. 15, 2022) – Marines of 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655063/image-people-medicine-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseService dogs blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500690/service-dogs-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCherry Point Sailor Recognized for Service in Carteret Community. 01.07.2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647970/photo-image-woman-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseDog training Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699804/dog-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOperation Firebreak: Sharpening the Scalpel 221115-N-BC658-1332CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (Nov. 15, 2022) – Marines of 2nd…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654762/photo-image-people-medicine-womanFree Image from public domain licenseMerry X-Mas poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12724841/merry-x-mas-poster-template-and-designView license170203-N-YL073-189 (Feb. 3, 2017) PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala - Hospitalman Billy Gibson, a native of Barnsville, Ga.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739537/photo-image-public-domain-doctor-personFree Image from public domain licenseDog lovers club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615306/dog-lovers-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe prosthetic legs of a Paralympic Military Sports Camp participant frame U.S. Navy volunteers at Balboa Naval Medical…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3319312/free-photo-image-clothing-apparel-balboa-naval-medical-centerFree Image from public domain licenseDog training, editable blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539645/dog-trainingView licenseNMCP Anesthesiology Conducts Task Training220405-N-BB298-1002PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 4, 2022) Naval Medical Center Portsmouth…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647490/photo-image-medicine-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseDog adoption poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477137/dog-adoption-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLocal Civil Air Patrol cadets visit Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune 220613-N-fe818-1004Cadets with Cunningham Field…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652923/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseMy first pet Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036454/first-pet-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNMCP Anesthesiology Conducts Task Training.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646947/nmcp-anesthesiology-conducts-task-trainingFree Image from public domain licenseDog training blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500647/dog-training-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCOVID-19 Triage Testing surges at Naval Hospital Bremerton. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647987/photo-image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseDog training Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699820/dog-training-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseUNITAS 2022: U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South puts the Tactical Scalable Surgical System to the Test 220917-M-HT815-1338U.S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646945/photo-image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain license