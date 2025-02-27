rawpixel
Red Cross workers carrying wounded bugler into hospitalCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):…
nurse capvintage nursesoldierviolencenuncatalogred cross workervintage illustration
Violence kills peace grows quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640595/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Unterm Roten Kreuz =: Under the Red CrossCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Rieth, Paul, 1871…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648313/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare & hospitals Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798248/healthcare-hospitals-instagram-post-templateView license
Friend in need (1914)Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648169/image-background-people-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Fight Covid-19 editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683406/fight-covid-19-editable-poster-templateView license
Heldenkreuze =: Hero CrossesCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Usabal, L. (Luis), artist…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654382/image-face-hands-personFree Image from public domain license
National nurses day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571883/national-nurses-day-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded American soldiers outside of the tentsFormat:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652877/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
International nurses day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571667/international-nurses-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Nurse bandaging soldier's headCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648315/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license
International nurses day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571666/international-nurses-day-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross: Capt. G.E. West ARC, talking to wounded. [Argonne Forest, France]Format:Still…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648070/photo-image-medicine-vintage-crossFree Image from public domain license
Medical worker Twitter ad template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628412/medical-worker-twitter-template-editable-designView license
Nurse receiving the Bronze StarCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): United States. Army.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654384/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
International nurses day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571898/international-nurses-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Second aid!Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Butcher, Arthur, active 1910-1925, artist…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654386/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
International nurses day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571947/international-nurses-day-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded soldiers resting and reading in one of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652237/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
International nurses day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572055/international-nurses-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Great Britain, British Red Cross Society South African Hospital, London, England: Interior of bath tub ward for septic…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652868/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
International nurses day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571777/international-nurses-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael, former owner Publication: Kīev :…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648074/image-person-art-medicineFree Image from public domain license
International nurses day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572002/international-nurses-day-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: A Red Cross Nurse writing letters for a wounded…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652872/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Doctor diagnose patient healthcare remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972531/doctor-diagnose-patient-healthcare-remixView license
Your milk Tommy (1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648159/your-milk-tommy-1919Free Image from public domain license
Fight Covid-19 email header template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683404/fight-covid-19-email-header-template-editable-designView license
Nurse supporting a soldier, Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) (1914)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647773/image-person-art-medicineFree Image from public domain license
National nurses day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571878/national-nurses-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Nurse walking with a soldierCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Golia, 1885-1967, artist…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648052/image-hand-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
National nurses day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571827/national-nurses-day-poster-templateView license
N'envoyez pas trop de blessés de France, O mon doux Jésus, dans notre ambulance =: Do not send too many wounded from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654609/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Medical worker email header template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628414/medical-worker-email-header-template-editable-designView license
Back to BlightyCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael, former ownerGale &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654381/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Men's health package Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704817/mens-health-package-instagram-story-templateView license
Nurse bandaging a soldier's armCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654383/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
International nurses day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571736/international-nurses-day-blog-banner-templateView license
ABOUT HELP WEB SERVICE USS Haven (US Navy Hospital Ship): Patient attended to by a Doctor and NursePublication: 1953 Format:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652233/image-face-person-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Medical staff working in hospital remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928632/medical-staff-working-hospital-remixView license
First Aid station located in the basement of a shattered housePublication: [United States:] : U.S. Army Signal Corps, [1914…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652080/image-people-medicine-us-abstractFree Image from public domain license