Red Cross workers carrying wounded bugler into hospital
Publication: [New York, N.Y.] : Underwood & Underwood, [between 1914 and 1918?]
Subject(s): Transportation of Patients, Nurses, Military Personnel, Nuns, Red Cross, World War I, Belgium, Croix-Rouge de Belgique
Abstract: Postcard featuring an image of two nurses and two Belgian Red Cross members transporting a wounded bugler on a stretcher to a hospital in Malines, Belgium. The two nurses are wearing white nursing uniforms and white caps with the Red Cross insignia. One of the nurses, whose Red Cross armband is visible on her left arm, is carrying the wounded bugler's backpack. Two male Red Cross members are wearing dark uniforms. One of them has a Red Cross armband on his left arm. A nun is walking beside the stretcher.
