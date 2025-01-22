Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)1SaveSaveEdit Imagegarden communityalbuquerquejusticefood paintingartcommunity muralmodern paintingsouthwest paintingHappy farming, wall mural.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3840 x 2160 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBeach cafe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510017/beach-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePeopleâs Gardens, like Project Feed the Hood in Albuquerque, NM, empower communities to participate in local food production…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654477/photo-image-plant-people-spacesFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614399/welcome-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFresh harvested tomato.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647825/fresh-harvested-tomatoFree Image from public domain licensePaul Cézanne's Bottle and Fruits background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740096/png-architecture-art-cartoonView licensePeopleâs Gardens, like Project Feed the Hood in Albuquerque, NM, empower communities to participate in local food production…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647287/photo-image-plant-spaces-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePaul Cézanne's Bottle and Fruits background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739868/png-adult-architecture-artView licensePeopleâs Gardens, like Project Feed the Hood in Albuquerque, NM, empower communities to participate in local food production…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654726/photo-image-plant-people-spacesFree Image from public domain licenseSecrets of the Last Supper blog banner template, original art illustration from Leonardo da Vinci, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23118684/png-jesus-peopleView licensePeopleâs Gardens, like Project Feed the Hood in Albuquerque, NM, empower communities to participate in local food production…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646987/photo-image-flower-plant-spacesFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614402/welcome-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePeopleâs Gardens, like Project Feed the Hood in Albuquerque, NM, empower communities to participate in local food production…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654485/photo-image-people-spaces-animalFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614400/welcome-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHarvesting organic vegetable.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647012/harvesting-organic-vegetableFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527342/welcome-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOrganic vegetable, sustainable farming.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647798/organic-vegetable-sustainable-farmingFree Image from public domain licenseLocal farmers community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691240/local-farmers-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFresh harvested tomato.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647275/fresh-harvested-tomatoFree Image from public domain licenseCommunity garden week post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12872307/community-garden-week-post-templateView licensePeopleâs Gardens, like Project Feed the Hood in Albuquerque, NM, empower communities to participate in local food production…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654470/photo-image-flower-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseVintage supportive girl illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328407/vintage-supportive-girl-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseChicken in cage, farm animal.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647810/chicken-cage-farm-animalFree Image from public domain licenseGardeners editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12751309/gardeners-editable-design-community-remixView licenseChicken face, farm livestock.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647800/chicken-face-farm-livestockFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday elephant, celebration paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616692/birthday-elephant-celebration-paper-craft-editable-remixView licensePeopleâs Gardens, like Project Feed the Hood in Albuquerque, NM, empower communities to participate in local food production…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654678/photo-image-plant-people-spacesFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop Instagram post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23274309/image-horse-cow-artView licensePumpkin patchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647827/pumpkin-patchFree Image from public domain licenseLocal farmers community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615425/local-farmers-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBee on flower.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646954/bee-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseCommunity garden week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513770/community-garden-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWild lavender, flower field.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646988/wild-lavender-flower-fieldFree Image from public domain licenseLocal farmers community Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691243/local-farmers-community-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseProject Feed the Hood is a food literacy and food justice initiative by the SouthWest Organizing Project that aims to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646950/photo-image-person-spaces-roadFree Image from public domain licenseLocal farmers community blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691220/local-farmers-community-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFigeater beetle on flower.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647283/figeater-beetle-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wall mockup, Monet painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063755/editable-wall-mockup-monet-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePeopleâs Gardens, like Project Feed the Hood in Albuquerque, NM, empower communities to participate in local food production…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654472/photo-image-flower-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gardening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481828/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePeopleâs Gardens, like Project Feed the Hood in Albuquerque, NM, empower communities to participate in local food production…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654687/photo-image-flower-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain license