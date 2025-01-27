Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagematthew mcconaugheygunkids roompublic domain texastexasgun controlschool violencegun violenceActor Matthew McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, Texas, holds a photo of 10-year old shooting victim Alithia Ramirez during the daily press briefing as he makes an emotional appeal for greater gun control measures after the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. 