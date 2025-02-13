rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Artificial limbs: Orthopedic brace, archive photo.
Save
Edit Image
orthopedicold archivesmedicalhigh heelsmedicinepersonmanpublic domain
Senior care blog banner template
Senior care blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452361/senior-care-blog-banner-templateView license
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 69, Savenay, France: Ward C-8 for orthopedic cases.
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 69, Savenay, France: Ward C-8 for orthopedic cases.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648388/photo-image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Medical center poster template
Medical center poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14519547/medical-center-poster-templateView license
Orthopedic splints or bracesCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Bell, Benjamin, 1749-1806…
Orthopedic splints or bracesCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Bell, Benjamin, 1749-1806…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653800/image-art-medicine-bookFree Image from public domain license
Medical center Facebook story template
Medical center Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14519551/medical-center-facebook-story-templateView license
U.S. Air Force. Hospital, McChord Air Force Base, Tacoma, Wash: Interior view- Orthopedic WardCollection:Images from the…
U.S. Air Force. Hospital, McChord Air Force Base, Tacoma, Wash: Interior view- Orthopedic WardCollection:Images from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652514/photo-image-person-medicine-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Retirement home blog banner template
Retirement home blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452401/retirement-home-blog-banner-templateView license
Pretty little girl adjusts a brace on her legCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)Subject(s):Orthopedic…
Pretty little girl adjusts a brace on her legCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)Subject(s):Orthopedic…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653554/image-background-face-handFree Image from public domain license
Medical center blog banner template
Medical center blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14519546/medical-center-blog-banner-templateView license
Leg braces and corrective shoesCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bell, Benjamin, 1749-1806…
Leg braces and corrective shoesCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bell, Benjamin, 1749-1806…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653564/image-person-art-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Orthopedic healthcare poster template, editable text and design
Orthopedic healthcare poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490326/orthopedic-healthcare-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Base Hospital No. 9. Chateauroux, France: Orthopedic Ward (No. 7-A)Collection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
Base Hospital No. 9. Chateauroux, France: Orthopedic Ward (No. 7-A)Collection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652522/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Orthopedic healthcare Instagram story template, editable text
Orthopedic healthcare Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490327/orthopedic-healthcare-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No.27, Angers, France: Orthopedic Ward No.45, with Balkan Frames.
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No.27, Angers, France: Orthopedic Ward No.45, with Balkan Frames.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648573/photo-image-face-frames-personFree Image from public domain license
Medical center Instagram post template, editable text
Medical center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478191/medical-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Orthopedic apparatus: Traction method
Orthopedic apparatus: Traction method
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653568/orthopedic-apparatus-traction-methodFree Image from public domain license
Senior health insurance blog banner template
Senior health insurance blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536952/senior-health-insurance-blog-banner-templateView license
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication: 1647 Format: Still image Abstract: Full length orthopedic…
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication: 1647 Format: Still image Abstract: Full length orthopedic…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653790/image-person-medicine-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Nursing care blog banner template
Nursing care blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536768/nursing-care-blog-banner-templateView license
Historiated letter QCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): König, Emanuel, 1658-1731, author…
Historiated letter QCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): König, Emanuel, 1658-1731, author…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653691/image-person-art-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Orthopedic healthcare blog banner template, editable text
Orthopedic healthcare blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490322/orthopedic-healthcare-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No.27, Angers, France: Workshop for reconstruction in connection with orthopedic…
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No.27, Angers, France: Workshop for reconstruction in connection with orthopedic…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652524/photo-image-person-medicine-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Nursing care Instagram post template, editable text
Nursing care Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478174/nursing-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Arm sling and artificial legsCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bell, Benjamin, 1749-1806…
Arm sling and artificial legsCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bell, Benjamin, 1749-1806…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653785/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Orthopedic healthcare poster template, editable text and design
Orthopedic healthcare poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551425/orthopedic-healthcare-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication: Paris: , 1741 Format: Still image Abstract: Allegory…
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication: Paris: , 1741 Format: Still image Abstract: Allegory…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653786/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Orthopedic healthcare Instagram post template, editable text
Orthopedic healthcare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11630426/orthopedic-healthcare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication: Paris: , 1827 Format: Still image Abstract: Female…
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication: Paris: , 1827 Format: Still image Abstract: Female…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653788/image-medicine-abstract-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Elderly care, editable 3d remix design
Elderly care, editable 3d remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207233/elderly-care-editable-remix-designView license
Orthopedic apparatusCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication: Paris: , 1544 Format: Still image…
Orthopedic apparatusCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication: Paris: , 1544 Format: Still image…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653552/image-person-art-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare Instagram post template, editable text
Healthcare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478190/healthcare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Artificial limbs: Front view of a standing man, showing prosthesis
Artificial limbs: Front view of a standing man, showing prosthesis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416608/artificial-limbs-front-view-standing-man-showing-prosthesisFree Image from public domain license
Home care services Instagram post template, editable text
Home care services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478193/home-care-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Artificial limbs: Side view of amputee, standing, showing prosthesis
Artificial limbs: Side view of amputee, standing, showing prosthesis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11381322/artificial-limbs-side-view-amputee-standing-showing-prosthesisFree Image from public domain license
Elderly care, editable word, 3D remix
Elderly care, editable word, 3D remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207358/elderly-care-editable-word-remixView license
Lesson of Anatomy of Doctor Johann Deyman.
Lesson of Anatomy of Doctor Johann Deyman.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648559/lesson-anatomy-doctor-johann-deymanFree Image from public domain license
Orthopedic healthcare social story template, editable Instagram design
Orthopedic healthcare social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551428/orthopedic-healthcare-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Artificial HandCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Paré, Ambroise, 1510?-1590…
Artificial HandCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Paré, Ambroise, 1510?-1590…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653886/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Nursing service blog banner template
Nursing service blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452355/nursing-service-blog-banner-templateView license
Five Officers from the Women's Medical Specialist Corps sightseeing in Washington, D.C.
Five Officers from the Women's Medical Specialist Corps sightseeing in Washington, D.C.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993997/photo-image-face-people-medicineFree Image from public domain license