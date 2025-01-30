"I'll be your light"
Collection:
Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Author(s):
Ellam, W. H., artist
Contributor(s):
Zwerdling, Michael, former owner, G. Ajelli & Co., publisher.
Publication:
London : A. G. & Co., [1919?]
Language(s):
English
Format:
Still image
Subject(s):
Nurses, Military Personnel, Cats, Smoking
Genre(s):
Postcards
Abstract:
Postcard featuring a color illustration of two cats. The cat on the left is dressed as a Red Cross nurse and is holding a lit match. The cat on the right is dressed as a soldier and has a cigarette in his mouth. He is leaning towards the nurse-cat to light his cigarette.
Extent:
1 postcard : 9 x 14 cm
Provenance:
Purchase ; Michael Zwerdling ; 2004 ; 04-22.
Technique:
color
NLM Unique ID:
101611664
NLM Image ID:
D05236
Permanent Link:
resource.nlm.nih.gov/101611664
