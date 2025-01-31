Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagephysicsparticle physicsplasmainformation searchadditionalalsoarchitectureastronomyThe Solenoidal Tracker at RHIC (STAR) is a detector that specializes in tracking the thousands of particles produced by each ion collision at RHIC.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5568 x 3712 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarScience fair poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727329/science-fair-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePHENIX is an upgrade to the PHENIX experiment at Brookhaven National Lab’s Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC), a DOE…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652731/photo-image-factory-public-domain-officeFree Image from public domain licenseScience fair Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12025522/science-fair-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseEnd view of a low-energy collision event at the STAR detector at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC) shows particle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648107/photo-image-moon-pattern-lightFree Image from public domain licenseScience fair Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12025518/science-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe STAR detector at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider shows endcap calorimeter electronics (blue with black cables) and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648113/photo-image-planes-star-blueFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover plasma Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781965/discover-plasma-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOne plane of three silicon tracker detector modules installed around the beampipe at one end of the STAR detector at the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648136/photo-image-plane-star-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseScience fair blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12025521/science-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe superconducting solenoid magnet that forms the core of the sPHENIX detector at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072648/photo-image-person-cross-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover plasma Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11965646/discover-plasma-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe sPHENIX detector under assembly.A crane installs the 20-ton superconducting solenoid magnet atop the lower sectors of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11073094/photo-image-person-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain licensePhysics class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612496/physics-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe original Scientific Data and Computing Center (SDCC), formerly known as the RHIC and ATLAS Computing Facility.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648108/photo-image-person-public-domain-computerFree Image from public domain licenseWorldwide shipping service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727035/worldwide-shipping-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe sPHENIX detector under assembly. 