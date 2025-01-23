Edit ImageCropU.S. Agency for International DevelopmentSaveSaveEdit Imagecoffee plantinternational exportbiji kopigreen coffeecoffee beansloanscoffee beanhandFresh coffee bean plant.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 898 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 958 x 1280 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarInternational coffee day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11797666/international-coffee-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHarumnya kopi yang sedang diolah di Koperasi Ketiara - TakengonPemberdayaan UMKM untuk memproduksi biji kopi kualitas…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652313/photo-image-public-domain-green-coffeeFree Image from public domain licenseHappy coffee day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947598/happy-coffee-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKatie of City Roots LLC labels freshly packed microgreens on Wednesday morning before 7 AM, on August 10, 2022, in Columbia…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647944/photo-image-plant-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHappy coffee day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11541868/happy-coffee-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTray of sprouts, organic vegetable.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647450/tray-sprouts-organic-vegetableFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee bean pouch editable mockup, product packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508607/coffee-bean-pouch-editable-mockup-product-packagingView licenseHands holding coffee beans outdoorshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071735/laskarcocoFree Image from public domain licenseInternational coffee day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9467518/international-coffee-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseForest-friendly coffee beans. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031078/photo-image-background-hand-greenFree Image from public domain licenseHappy coffee day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11541867/happy-coffee-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSwede hollow garden, owned, tended and harvested by the Urban Roots organization in St-Paul, Minnesota, on Sept. 28, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654661/photo-image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseHappy coffee day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738522/happy-coffee-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSwede hollow garden, owned, tended and harvested by the Urban Roots organization in St-Paul, Minnesota, on Sept. 29, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654894/photo-image-plant-public-domain-familiesFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738592/coffee-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVisit LASCARCOCO Bajawa NTT - Wawowae Coffee Farm and Likowali Coffee Processinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071378/photo-image-flower-plant-leafFree Image from public domain licenseHappy coffee day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11541869/happy-coffee-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMembers of the Urban Roots organization fill out community-supported agriculture (CSA) boxes for 40+ CSA members in the St…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654582/photo-image-plant-apple-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHappy coffee day Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616076/happy-coffee-day-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePeter Lund of City Roots LLC packs freshly cut microgreens on Wednesday morning before 7 AM in Columbia, S.C, on August 10…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652488/photo-image-person-public-domain-familyFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee shop Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738591/coffee-shop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFreshly harvest vegetables.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646984/freshly-harvest-vegetablesFree Image from public domain licenseHappy coffee day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738523/happy-coffee-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMarket Garden youth interns tend to small-crop production at the Rivoli Bluffs Farm in St-Paul, Minnesota, Sept. 28, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654649/image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHappy coffee day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576337/happy-coffee-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMeningkatkan kualitas panen dengan pengeringan yang tepat Rapik Soelisa dari Maluku mengeringkan pala di halaman rumahnya di…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3388788/photo-image-plant-person-foodFree Image from public domain licenseInternational coffee day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964900/international-coffee-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSolar panels, green energy.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647750/solar-panels-green-energyFree Image from public domain licenseHappy coffee day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738521/happy-coffee-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCity Roots LLC is a family-owned local organic vegetable farm in Columbia, S.C, on August 10, 2022. The farm uses…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652279/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee shop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738587/coffee-shop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAlefa Thom is now food secure with her entire community. USAID promotes sustainable livelihoods and works to build…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050272/photo-image-plant-person-birdFree Image from public domain licenseFresh coffee beans poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477749/fresh-coffee-beans-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePeopleâs Gardens, like Project Feed the Hood in Albuquerque, NM, empower communities to participate in local food production…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654477/photo-image-plant-people-spacesFree Image from public domain licenseHappy coffee day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11213711/happy-coffee-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCity Roots LLC is a family-owned local organic vegetable farm in Columbia, S.C, on August 10, 2022. The farm uses…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647458/photo-image-public-domain-family-businessesFree Image from public domain licenseHappy coffee day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11920816/happy-coffee-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA young girl pictured with her friends, Nigeria. For 17-year-old Aisha Mohammed, education is playing a vital role in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051309/image-public-domain-kid-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseAfrica arabica coffee label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563961/africa-arabica-coffee-label-template-editable-designView licenseFarmer harvesting carrots.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648145/farmer-harvesting-carrotsFree Image from public domain license