Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesubstationelectricianutility centerskypersonnaturepublic domainunited statesFort Thompson Substation in South Dakota.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 515 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3598 x 1543 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHandyman service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428535/handyman-service-poster-templateView licenseMt Shasta rises behind a Western Area Power Administration (WAPA) transmission line. For more information or additional…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652969/photo-image-plant-sky-treeFree Image from public domain licenseHandyman service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428568/handyman-service-poster-templateView licenseThe U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory celebrated the debut of Frontier, the world’s fastest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653883/image-person-public-domain-computerFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14442826/book-cover-templateView licenseEntrance to Brookhaven National Laboratory. For more information or additional images, please contact 202-586-5251.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652730/image-person-public-domain-photosFree Image from public domain licenseElectrical service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561149/electrical-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseThis compact device designed and built at Sandia National Laboratories could become a pivotal component of next-generation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648116/photo-image-public-domain-factory-laboratoriesFree Image from public domain licenseElectrician Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13204037/electrician-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory celebrated the debut of Frontier, the world’s fastest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648086/photo-image-public-domain-factory-computerFree Image from public domain licenseHandyman service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486421/handyman-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Frontier supercomputer at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory earned the top ranking on May 30…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653878/image-public-domain-computer-redFree Image from public domain licenseSports fans community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763460/sports-fans-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChristine Thatcher, left, and Peter McIlroy are members of the nanobody research team at Sandia National Laboratories.With a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647807/photo-image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDigital, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9335716/digital-editable-word-remixView licenseThe Frontier supercomputer at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647039/photo-image-person-public-domain-computerFree Image from public domain licenseNetwork security, editable 3d remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189825/network-security-editable-remix-designView licenseNational Environmental Justice Conference 2022 March 9-11, 2022, at Washington Marriott @ Metro Center For more information…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654301/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseCloud, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9335718/cloud-editable-word-remixView licenseEnd view of a low-energy collision event at the STAR detector at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC) shows particle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648107/photo-image-moon-pattern-lightFree Image from public domain licenseEditable triangle flag mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10859906/editable-triangle-flag-mockup-psdView licensePostdoctoral researcher Martha Gross works in an argon glove box with a test battery cell illustrating a lab-scale sodium…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652709/photo-image-face-person-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseAI tutor, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9195527/tutor-editable-word-remixView licenseThe Frontier supercomputer at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory earned the top ranking on May 30…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646929/photo-image-public-domain-computer-redFree Image from public domain licenseData cloud backup, editable 3d remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207237/data-cloud-backup-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Solenoidal Tracker at RHIC (STAR) is a detector that specializes in tracking the thousands of particles produced by each…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648112/photo-image-space-star-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDigital, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336411/digital-editable-word-remixView licenseThe Integrated Genomics Building (IGB, Building 91) as photographed at dusk at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994042/photo-image-person-public-domain-road-signFree Image from public domain licenseCloud, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336409/cloud-editable-word-remixView licenseOne plane of three silicon tracker detector modules installed around the beampipe at one end of the STAR detector at the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648136/photo-image-plane-star-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMetaverse experience, editable 3d remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238020/metaverse-experience-editable-remix-designView licenseThe STAR detector at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider shows endcap calorimeter electronics (blue with black cables) and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648113/photo-image-planes-star-blueFree Image from public domain licenseAI tutor, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207290/tutor-editable-word-remixView licenseThe original Scientific Data and Computing Center (SDCC), formerly known as the RHIC and ATLAS Computing Facility.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648108/photo-image-person-public-domain-computerFree Image from public domain licenseNetwork security element group, editable 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207228/network-security-element-group-editable-remixView licenseThe grid still required continuous maintenance during the pandemic to ensure uninterrupted, reliable and safe electricity to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652965/image-grid-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640018/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseJust before dawn, the year’s biggest and brightest supermoon was seen overhead Sandia’s solar tower as the moon passed…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652967/photo-image-shadow-moon-earthFree Image from public domain licenseTeen counseling center poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662761/teen-counseling-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseClose-up of battery cyclers in Lab 1070 in the Arrillaga Science Center, Bldg. 57. For more information or additional…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654555/photo-image-factory-public-domain-computerFree Image from public domain license