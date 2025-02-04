Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imageblack and white photos public domainold booktomejournaltextjournal bookblack historyold librarySmallest Book, archive photo.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 979 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2267 x 2778 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLibrary opening Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9744010/library-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseEvolution of Facial FeaturesCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Haeckel, Ernst Heinrich Philipp…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653901/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBooks Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670942/books-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseEvolution of Facial Features, antique illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648564/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseLibrary opening social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971079/library-opening-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseEvolution of the Head and SkullCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Format:Still image Genre(s):Book…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653879/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLibrary open Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12021567/library-open-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTonsured Monk, antique medical illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648125/tonsured-monk-antique-medical-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseReading books Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949868/reading-books-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseH.M.S. Beagle: Middle Section fore and aft 1832, Upper Deck 1832Collection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653627/image-person-medicine-spaceFree Image from public domain licenseLibrary Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11722382/library-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseReflex Action in Response to Eternal StimuliCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Descartes, René…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653340/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseWorld book day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553642/world-book-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWoman with BellowsCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Schrick, Michael, 1400?-1473, Author…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653897/image-background-face-handFree Image from public domain licenseOpened journal mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14071675/opened-journal-mockup-editable-designView licenseArtificial HandCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Paré, Ambroise, 1510?-1590…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653886/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000695/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseStatua matronae Romanae Serpentem foventis =: Statue of the Roman Matron Nurturing the SerpentCollection:Images from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653889/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLibrary open Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050550/library-open-instagram-post-templateView licenseHuman Body as a HouseCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):Kats, Ṭoviyah, 1652?-1729…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653876/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLibrary opening blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971078/library-opening-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWorkes of that Famous Chirurgion Ambrose PareyCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):Cecill…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653890/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRare books Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13204941/rare-books-instagram-post-templateView licenseEvolution of the Head and Skull, Shown in ProfileCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Format:Still image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653903/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseLibrary portal Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10262876/library-portal-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNurse with a Vase of Flowers.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995674/nurse-with-vase-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage books Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9726104/vintage-books-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseHood's Sarsaparilla, vintage poster.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995745/hoods-sarsaparilla-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000745/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseArmando Diaz and an Indian Chiefhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648314/armando-diaz-and-indian-chiefFree Image from public domain licenseColorful book border background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211165/colorful-book-border-background-editable-designView licensePatient and Nurses (1914)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072874/patient-and-nurses-1914Free Image from public domain licenseColorful book green border background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211275/colorful-book-green-border-background-editable-designView licenseSterile Army Expendable Blood Recipient Set.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995746/sterile-army-expendable-blood-recipient-setFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000522/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseNurse Holding Her Hands Together, vintage illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995673/image-hands-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorld book day post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9738004/world-book-day-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseChamaemelon levcanthemon =: Camillen =: Chamomile PlantCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654121/image-flower-hand-plantFree Image from public domain licenseVintage open notebook element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000527/vintage-open-notebook-element-set-editable-designView licenseAcanthus uera =: Welsch BernklawCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Acanthus vera and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654446/image-flower-hand-plantFree Image from public domain license