Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagewolfcatgessnerlynxfurfelinebearcat clawCeruary wolf, lynce [et] chaoCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s):De lupo cervario, lynce [et] chao Contributor(s):Gessner, Conrad, 1516-1565 Publication:[Tiguri : Apud Christ.Froschouerum, 1551] Language(s):Latin Format:Still image Subject(s):Lynx, Natural History Genre(s):Pictorial Works Abstract:Hand-colored woodcut of the lynx in profile. Related Title(s):Is part of: Historiae animalium Vol. 1 p. 769; See related catalog record: 2246033R Extent:1 print : 40 x 25 cm. 