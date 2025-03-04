Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagecats vintagecategyptian catpublic domain catpublic domain abstractphotographspussycathuman eye public domainDe cato seu fele =: Cato your feleCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):Gessner, Conrad, 1516-1565 Publication:[Tiguri : Apud Christ. Froschouerum, 1551] Language(s):Latin Format:Still image Subject(s):Cats, Natural History Genre(s):Pictorial Works Abstract:Hand-colored woodcut of a cat. Related Title(s):Is part of: Historiae animalium Vol. 1 p. 345; See related catalog record: 2246033R Extent:1 print : 40 x 25 cm. 