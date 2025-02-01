Edit ImageCropThe Bureau of Land Management (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imageplant seedlingherbaltree seedlingpotted plantplanttreepublic domainherbsFir seedlings.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3168 x 4752 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHouseplant doodle clipart, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9178917/houseplant-doodle-clipart-editable-design-setView licensePolyphemus MothPolyphemus Moth at Fort Ord National Monument, Photo by Salah El-Din Ahmed, BLM.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653502/photo-image-plant-leaf-treeFree Image from public domain licenseIndoor plants element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994355/indoor-plants-element-editable-design-setView licenseReturn of the Natives Green HousePhoto by Salah El-Din Ahmed, BLM.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653490/photo-image-public-domain-house-greenFree Image from public domain licensePotted houseplant element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14978671/potted-houseplant-element-set-remixView licenseThe Bureau of Land Management utilizes goats to help reduce fuel loads, slow shrub encroachment and decrease some of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3398055/free-photo-image-sheep-animal-antelopeFree Image from public domain licenseIndoor plants element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994305/indoor-plants-element-editable-design-setView licenseThe Bureau of Land Management utilizes goats to help reduce fuel loads, slow shrub encroachment and decrease some of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3398051/free-photo-image-animal-antelope-cattleFree Image from public domain licenseIndoor plants element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994353/indoor-plants-element-editable-design-setView licenseThe Bureau of Land Management utilizes goats to help reduce fuel loads, slow shrub encroachment and decrease some of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3398053/free-photo-image-animal-cc0-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain licenseIndoor plants element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994327/indoor-plants-element-editable-design-setView licenseArmy Prescribed Burn on Fort Ord.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4043261/army-prescribed-burn-fort-ordFree Image from public domain licenseIndoor plants element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994296/indoor-plants-element-editable-design-setView licenseArmy Prescribed Burn on Fort Ord.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4043293/army-prescribed-burn-fort-ordFree Image from public domain licenseIndoor plants element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994294/indoor-plants-element-editable-design-setView licenseArmy Prescribed Burn on Fort Ord.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4043387/army-prescribed-burn-fort-ordFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic soil Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499300/organic-soil-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDinosaur National Monument Monarch Surveyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4225259/dinosaur-national-monument-monarch-surveyFree Image from public domain licenseFarming technology Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14398138/farming-technology-facebook-post-templateView licenseArmy Prescribed Burn on Fort Ord.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4043309/army-prescribed-burn-fort-ordFree Image from public domain licensePlant delivery poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578296/plant-delivery-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseArmy Prescribed Burn on Fort Ord.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4043352/army-prescribed-burn-fort-ordFree Image from public domain licensePlant more trees, environment ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623273/plant-more-trees-environment-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseArmy Prescribed Burn on Fort Ordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4041091/army-prescribed-burn-fort-ordFree Image from public domain licenseSpeak for trees, environment paper craft remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12624031/speak-for-trees-environment-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView licenseWilfdfire smoke spreading in the air of Ford Ord. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042372/photo-image-smoke-fireFree Image from public domain licenseAgricultural chemistry Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14398373/agricultural-chemistry-facebook-post-templateView licenseSizergh Castle - On the Turn Autumn. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4026448/photo-image-tree-plant-forestView licenseWhite paper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156749/white-paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView licenseFort Ord wildfire. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042369/photo-image-tree-fire-forestFree Image from public domain licenseHouseplant doodle clipart, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9146875/houseplant-doodle-clipart-editable-design-setView licenseThe Bureau of Land Management photo. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3398310/free-photo-image-wildflowers-bloom-blossomFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, trees border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057477/beige-paper-textured-background-trees-border-editable-designView licenseThree hundred years ago, California’s Central Valley was vast grassland where antelope and elk grazed and wildflowers swept…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3398217/free-photo-image-amaryllidaceae-blm-blossomFree Image from public domain licensePlant more trees, environment ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623271/plant-more-trees-environment-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseSand Sagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4034399/sand-sageFree Image from public domain licensePlant more trees, environment ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623276/plant-more-trees-environment-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseParking access onto nearly 1,800 acres of Bureau of Land Management property in this area is provided through an easement…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3397931/free-photo-image-flower-pots-anemone-asteraceaeFree Image from public domain licenseGreen paper textured background, trees border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057102/green-paper-textured-background-trees-border-editable-designView licenseXerophyllum tenax (beargrass) along Scott Trail (3531), Three Sisters Wilderness. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4074775/photo-image-flower-light-treeFree Image from public domain license