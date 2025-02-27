Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imageplantnaturepublic domainfoodportraitsrestaurantsfamiliesleadershipFarmer harvesting carrots.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 801 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7360 x 4912 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHappy family time banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465911/happy-family-time-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFarmer harvesting carrots.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647849/farmer-harvesting-carrotsFree Image from public domain licensePlant based diet poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9816084/plant-based-diet-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFarmer harvesting carrots.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647855/farmer-harvesting-carrotsFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial dinner restaurant post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660380/special-dinner-restaurant-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseMarket Garden youth interns tend to small-crop production at the Rivoli Bluffs Farm in St-Paul, Minnesota, Sept. 28, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647290/photo-image-person-public-domain-familiesFree Image from public domain licensePlant based diet flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9816081/plant-based-diet-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseHarvesting organic vegetable.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648162/harvesting-organic-vegetableFree Image from public domain licenseEveryday Celebration Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21427129/everyday-celebration-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSmall-crop production, harvesting carrot.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647032/small-crop-production-harvesting-carrotFree Image from public domain licenseKids eat free poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14044526/kids-eat-free-poster-templateView licenseMarket Garden youth interns tend to small-crop production at the Rivoli Bluffs Farm in St-Paul, Minnesota, Sept. 28, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654666/photo-image-plant-person-womanFree Image from public domain licensePlant based diet email header template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9816078/plant-based-diet-email-header-template-editable-textView licenseHarvesting organic vegetable.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646976/harvesting-organic-vegetableFree Image from public domain licensePlant based diet Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9816077/plant-based-diet-twitter-template-editable-textView licenseMarket Garden youth interns tend to small-crop production at the Rivoli Bluffs Farm in St-Paul, Minnesota, Sept. 28, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654667/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner holiday Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681334/thanksgiving-dinner-holiday-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseMarket Garden youth interns tend to small-crop production at the Rivoli Bluffs Farm in St-Paul, Minnesota, Sept. 28, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646974/photo-image-person-public-domain-familiesFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving party menu poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764549/thanksgiving-party-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMarket Garden youth interns tend to small-crop production at the Rivoli Bluffs Farm in St-Paul, Minnesota, Sept. 28, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654635/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner holiday blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12012765/thanksgiving-dinner-holiday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHarvesting organic vegetable.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647853/harvesting-organic-vegetableFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner holiday blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12027276/thanksgiving-dinner-holiday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Rivoli Bluffs Farm stands on the east side of St-Paul, Minnesota. The small-crop farm is used and tended by the Urban…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654899/photo-image-person-public-domain-familiesFree Image from public domain licenseTaste of spring poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547061/taste-spring-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMarket Garden youth interns tend to small-crop production at the Rivoli Bluffs Farm in St-Paul, Minnesota, Sept. 28, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654649/image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseReserve Your Table Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21897144/reserve-your-table-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseMarket Garden youth interns tend to small-crop production at the Rivoli Bluffs Farm in St-Paul, Minnesota, Sept. 28, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654895/photo-image-plant-person-womanFree Image from public domain licensePlant based diet social story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790099/plant-based-diet-social-story-template-editable-textView licenseMarket Garden youth interns tend to small-crop production at the Rivoli Bluffs Farm in St-Paul, Minnesota, Sept. 28, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654665/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licensePlant based diet Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789620/plant-based-diet-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseMarket Garden youth interns tend to small-crop production at the Rivoli Bluffs Farm in St-Paul, Minnesota, Sept. 28, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654893/photo-image-plant-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial dinner restaurant blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539116/special-dinner-restaurant-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMarket Garden youth interns tend to small-crop production at the Rivoli Bluffs Farm in St-Paul, Minnesota, Sept. 28, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654669/photo-image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePlant based diet blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790103/plant-based-diet-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseBeehives and bees.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647823/beehives-and-beesFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial dinner restaurant poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11919015/special-dinner-restaurant-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMarket Garden youth interns tend to small-crop production at the Rivoli Bluffs Farm in St-Paul, Minnesota, Sept. 28, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646995/photo-image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570776/picnic-the-park-poster-templateView licenseBeehives and bees farm.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647030/beehives-and-bees-farmFree Image from public domain license