rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Your milk Tommy (1919)
Save
Edit Image
catcat paintingsmilknursepostcardcat public domainabstractcat public domain painting
Season's greetings Instagram story template
Season's greetings Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829252/seasons-greetings-instagram-story-templateView license
ABOUT HELP WEB SERVICE USS Haven (US Navy Hospital Ship): Patient attended to by a Doctor and NursePublication: 1953 Format:…
ABOUT HELP WEB SERVICE USS Haven (US Navy Hospital Ship): Patient attended to by a Doctor and NursePublication: 1953 Format:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652233/image-face-person-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection Instagram post template
Vintage collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050726/vintage-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded American soldiers outside of the tentsFormat:…
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded American soldiers outside of the tentsFormat:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652877/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
Public service announcement template, editable text
Public service announcement template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9871105/public-service-announcement-template-editable-textView license
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 15, Montreuil, France: Receiving woundedFormat: Still image Extent: 1 photoprint. NLM Unique…
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 15, Montreuil, France: Receiving woundedFormat: Still image Extent: 1 photoprint. NLM Unique…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652238/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Christmas & new year poster template, editable text and design
Christmas & new year poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596714/christmas-new-year-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 28, Varennes, France: Wounded arriving at hospital
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 28, Varennes, France: Wounded arriving at hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648063/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
World milk day Instagram story template, editable text
World milk day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521982/world-milk-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
First Aid station located in the basement of a shattered housePublication: [United States:] : U.S. Army Signal Corps, [1914…
First Aid station located in the basement of a shattered housePublication: [United States:] : U.S. Army Signal Corps, [1914…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652080/image-people-medicine-us-abstractFree Image from public domain license
International nurses day Instagram post template
International nurses day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14575621/international-nurses-day-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded soldiers resting and reading in one of the…
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded soldiers resting and reading in one of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652237/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
Nursing program Instagram story template, editable text
Nursing program Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597890/nursing-program-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Great Britain, British Red Cross Society South African Hospital, London, England: Interior of bath tub ward for septic…
Great Britain, British Red Cross Society South African Hospital, London, England: Interior of bath tub ward for septic…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652868/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Nurses appreciation day Instagram post template
Nurses appreciation day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14575602/nurses-appreciation-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Unterm Roten Kreuz =: Under the Red CrossCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Rieth, Paul, 1871…
Unterm Roten Kreuz =: Under the Red CrossCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Rieth, Paul, 1871…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648313/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Learn about animals Instagram post template
Learn about animals Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667925/learn-about-animals-instagram-post-templateView license
Friend in need (1914)Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Friend in need (1914)Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648169/image-background-people-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Cat lover Instagram post template, editable text
Cat lover Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894001/cat-lover-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael, former owner Publication: Kīev :…
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael, former owner Publication: Kīev :…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648074/image-person-art-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Christmas & new year Instagram post template
Christmas & new year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12938568/christmas-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross: Capt. G.E. West ARC, talking to wounded. [Argonne Forest, France]Format:Still…
U.S. American National Red Cross: Capt. G.E. West ARC, talking to wounded. [Argonne Forest, France]Format:Still…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648070/photo-image-medicine-vintage-crossFree Image from public domain license
Christmas & new year Facebook story template
Christmas & new year Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12938550/christmas-new-year-facebook-story-templateView license
Nurse supporting a soldier, Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) (1914)
Nurse supporting a soldier, Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) (1914)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647773/image-person-art-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Floral tea blends poster template
Floral tea blends poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829623/floral-tea-blends-poster-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: A Red Cross Nurse writing letters for a wounded…
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: A Red Cross Nurse writing letters for a wounded…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652872/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Calming herbal tea poster template
Calming herbal tea poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829636/calming-herbal-tea-poster-templateView license
Nurse bandaging soldier's headCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael…
Nurse bandaging soldier's headCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648315/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Whole milk label template, editable design
Whole milk label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489557/whole-milk-label-template-editable-designView license
Nurse walking with a soldierCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Golia, 1885-1967, artist…
Nurse walking with a soldierCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Golia, 1885-1967, artist…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648052/image-hand-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Low-fat milk label template, editable design
Low-fat milk label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489615/low-fat-milk-label-template-editable-designView license
Transportation of wounded by jeep, Colorado, 1944Contributor(s): United States. Army. Publication: Washington, D.C. : U.S.…
Transportation of wounded by jeep, Colorado, 1944Contributor(s): United States. Army. Publication: Washington, D.C. : U.S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652239/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
You did it card template, editable design
You did it card template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618398/you-did-card-template-editable-designView license
Second aid!Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Butcher, Arthur, active 1910-1925, artist…
Second aid!Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Butcher, Arthur, active 1910-1925, artist…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654386/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
National nurses day Instagram story template, editable text
National nurses day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597912/national-nurses-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Ambulance waits to pick up wounded men brought from battle fields by helicopter to Grace Park Cub Strip, Manila, Luzon…
Ambulance waits to pick up wounded men brought from battle fields by helicopter to Grace Park Cub Strip, Manila, Luzon…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652234/image-person-airplane-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Milk and chocolate, drink illustration, editable design
Milk and chocolate, drink illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9533712/milk-and-chocolate-drink-illustration-editable-designView license
Bandaging an amputee at the Severance Hospital, Seoul, Korea
Bandaging an amputee at the Severance Hospital, Seoul, Korea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648322/photo-image-people-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Milk and chocolate, drink illustration, editable design
Milk and chocolate, drink illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9562059/milk-and-chocolate-drink-illustration-editable-designView license
Heldenkreuze =: Hero CrossesCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Usabal, L. (Luis), artist…
Heldenkreuze =: Hero CrossesCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Usabal, L. (Luis), artist…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654382/image-face-hands-personFree Image from public domain license