Edit ImageCropU.S. Navy Medicine (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imageoperating roomvintage doctorsurgerymedicine operationhospital patientsvietnam warsurgeonhospitalDoctors operating on patient in operating room aboard the USS Repose (AH-16). February 1966. [hospital ship; surgery] K-33071. Photographer unknown. Navy Medicine Historical Files - Subject - Vietnam WarOriginal public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 889 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3948 x 5328 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHospital care Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478203/hospital-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoctors performing operation in operating room aboard the hospital ship USS Repose (AH-16). September 1966. [Surgery.] [Hospital ships. 