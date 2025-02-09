rawpixel
Doctors operating on patient in operating room aboard the USS Repose (AH-16). February 1966. [hospital ship; surgery] K…
operating roomvintage doctorsurgerymedicine operationhospital patientsvietnam warsurgeonhospital
Hospital care Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478203/hospital-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doctors performing operation in operating room aboard the hospital ship USS Repose (AH-16). September 1966. K-33087.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654922/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare & hospitals Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062251/healthcare-hospitals-facebook-post-templateView license
General scene during open heart surgery aboard the hospital ship USS Repose (AH-16).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647343/photo-image-face-heart-personFree Image from public domain license
Medical Worker Day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640444/medical-worker-day-blog-banner-templateView license
General scene during open heart surgery aboard the hospital ship USS Repose (AH-16). Commander Marion K. Neugebauer, MC…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654928/image-face-heart-personFree Image from public domain license
Bioprinting Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477914/bioprinting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Scenes aboard USS Repose. Operating Room Scenes. [Surgery.] [Hospital ships. Transport of sick and wounded.][Scene.] Repose…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400387/free-image-apparel-clinic-clothingFree Image from public domain license
Doctor diagnose patient healthcare remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972521/doctor-diagnose-patient-healthcare-remixView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Performs Laser Treatment for Burn Scars Aboard USNS Mercy220624-N-YL073-1138VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648011/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Plastic surgery Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477942/plastic-surgery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Saga of the North Carolina: Pictorial record of life aboard the battleship USS North Carolina, known familiarly in the Navy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648304/photo-image-face-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable blurred hospital room backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165459/editable-blurred-hospital-room-backdropView license
USS Repose (Hospital Ship): Interior view- Medical Ward, Nurse caring for blast victims
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11412748/photo-image-explosion-hospital-faceFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare heroes blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640410/healthcare-heroes-blog-banner-templateView license
US Navy Sailors conduct a simulated mass casualty drill in response to a helicopter raid training exercise 210618-M-TS451…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647311/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Editable blurred hospital room backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165482/editable-blurred-hospital-room-backdropView license
US Navy Sailors conduct a simulated mass casualty drill in response to a helicopter raid training exercise 210618-M-TS451…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647285/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Hospital care Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065040/hospital-care-facebook-post-templateView license
Lieutenant Roberta L. Hoop, 24 of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, checks the condition of a patient in the USS Repose as a Navy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400189/free-photo-image-nurse-operating-room-clinic-doctorFree Image from public domain license
Medical emergency Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478033/medical-emergency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 13, 2022) – Cmdr. Jesse Bandle, a surgeon from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646916/photo-image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Health check-up Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065042/health-check-up-facebook-post-templateView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 performs hernia surgery aboard USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) 220813-N-AU520-2005PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647342/photo-image-person-medicine-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Medical staff working in hospital remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928632/medical-staff-working-hospital-remixView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy. 220624-N-YL073-1237VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647887/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Organ donation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770418/organ-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1027VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647860/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Surgeon getting ready for a surgery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914806/surgeon-getting-ready-for-surgeryView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1306VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648372/photo-image-person-phone-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Top surgery Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062244/top-surgery-facebook-post-templateView license
Navy Doctor Paul Comer of Mesa, Arizona examines a South Vietnamese Army casualty in the Field Hospital at Phu Bai, South…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647288/photo-image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Global pandemic blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063819/global-pandemic-blog-banner-templateView license
Pacific Partnership 2022 Conducts Surgical Operations Aboard USNS Mercy 220624-N-YL073-1280VUNG RO BAY, Vietnam (June 24…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652598/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Your health blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943836/your-health-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Base hospital by George Bellows
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11431139/base-hospital-george-bellowsFree Image from public domain license
Online Doctor Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397203/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A wounded U.S. Marine is carried across the small flight deck of the hospital ship USS Repose (AH-16) after being…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654923/photo-image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Online doctor poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460645/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 13, 2022) – Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22) medical professionals perform a hernia repair…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646963/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license