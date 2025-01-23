Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)1SaveSaveEdit Imagemustard flowerscloverpollinator bordermustard fieldyellow sweet clovermustardmeadow flowermustard plantYellow blossom sweet clover, a pollinator-friendly cover crop is part of a diverse rotation that facilitates minimized tillage and fosters soil health.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7952 x 5304 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFlowers & bees animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661218/flowers-bees-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licensePollinator field, honey bee.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648170/pollinator-field-honey-beeFree Image from public domain licenseBird & flowers animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661216/bird-flowers-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licensePollinator field border serves as a buffer between Deakin Farms, which farms organically, and neighboring farms. Pollinator…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654314/photo-image-flower-plant-borderFree Image from public domain licenseDaytime sunflower hill nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661081/daytime-sunflower-hill-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseHoney bees in a pollinator field border that serves as a buffer between Deakin Farms, which farms organically, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654360/photo-image-border-bees-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOuter space playground fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672578/outer-space-playground-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseHoney bees in a pollinator field border that serves as a buffer between Deakin Farms, which farms organically, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654323/photo-image-border-bees-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTherapy Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408048/therapy-facebook-post-templateView licenseNRCS District Conservationist Stacy Denny Eneboe, NRCS-Pheasants Forever Partner Biologist Erin Fairbank and Organic Farmer…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654332/photo-image-hand-plant-borderFree Image from public domain licenseRabbit animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661250/rabbit-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseOrganic farmer checks for nodules that fix nitrogen on the roots of a pea cover crop, soil health.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648724/photo-image-plants-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseBenefits of honey Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11917425/benefits-honey-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSoil health improvement.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648714/soil-health-improvementFree Image from public domain licenseDaisy flower border background, pastel blue, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9193681/daisy-flower-border-background-pastel-blue-editable-designView licenseFlowers grow at Singletree Flower Farm in Goshen, Indiana June 29, 2022. Kate Friesen and Scott Kempf founded the fresh cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071859/photo-image-flower-plant-grassFree Image from public domain licenseJumping rabbit animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661435/jumping-rabbit-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseFlowers grow at Singletree Flower Farm in Goshen, Indiana June 29, 2022. Kate Friesen and Scott Kempf founded the fresh cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071684/photo-image-background-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseCattle domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662460/cattle-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseFlowers grow at Singletree Flower Farm in Goshen, Indiana June 29, 2022. Kate Friesen and Scott Kempf founded the fresh cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071597/photo-image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseCattle domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661103/cattle-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseFlowers grow at Singletree Flower Farm in Goshen, Indiana June 29, 2022. Kate Friesen and Scott Kempf founded the fresh cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071410/photo-image-flower-plant-grassFree Image from public domain licenseMental health poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138562/mental-health-poster-templateView licenseDavid Ray purchased 310 acres of forestland in Jackson County, IN in 1995 to use for recreational purposes including…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652593/photo-image-plant-tree-woodsFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower pattern background, aesthetic botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212129/png-art-background-beigeView licenseFlowers grow at Singletree Flower Farm in Goshen, Indiana June 29, 2022. Kate Friesen and Scott Kempf founded the fresh cut…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071391/photo-image-flower-plant-grassFree Image from public domain licenseCute old couple doodle border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9430896/cute-old-couple-doodle-border-editable-designView licenseAn oak sapling take root at private forestland in Jackson County, IN owned by David Ray May 24, 2022. Ray purchased 310…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652569/photo-image-plant-leaf-treeFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fashion collection Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408042/spring-fashion-collection-facebook-post-templateView licenseDavid Ray purchased 310 acres of forestland in Jackson County, IN in 1995 to use for recreational purposes including…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652821/photo-image-plant-tree-woodsFree Image from public domain licenseMountain goat domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661260/mountain-goat-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseVegetable patch, farmer planting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647046/vegetable-patch-farmer-plantingFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower pattern background, aesthetic botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181651/png-art-background-beigeView licenseAs part of the forest stand improvement plan and oak regeneration work he is completing on his land, David Ray is working to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652819/photo-image-plant-leaf-lightFree Image from public domain licenseRabbits animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662484/rabbits-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseAs part of the forest stand improvement plan and oak regeneration work he is completing on his land, David Ray is working to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652563/photo-image-plant-leaf-lightFree Image from public domain licenseRabbits animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661315/rabbits-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseAs part of the forest stand improvement plan and oak regeneration work he is completing on his land, David Ray is working to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652815/photo-image-plant-light-treeFree Image from public domain licenseSpring wildflower border background, colorful botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9176782/png-art-background-beigeView licenseIndiana NRCS State Forester Daniel Shaver (left), David Ray and staff from Indiana NRCS check out the ongoing work being…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652798/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license