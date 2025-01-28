rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dévouement (1914) Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Save
Edit Image
nursenunhospital bedvintage hospitalworld war ibed vintagevintage medicinepublic domain abstract
History warns blog banner template, editable vintage photography design
History warns blog banner template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357250/history-warns-blog-banner-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 28, Varennes, France: Wounded arriving at hospital
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 28, Varennes, France: Wounded arriving at hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648063/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
ABOUT HELP WEB SERVICE USS Haven (US Navy Hospital Ship): Patient attended to by a Doctor and NursePublication: 1953 Format:…
ABOUT HELP WEB SERVICE USS Haven (US Navy Hospital Ship): Patient attended to by a Doctor and NursePublication: 1953 Format:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652233/image-face-person-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded American soldiers outside of the tentsFormat:…
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded American soldiers outside of the tentsFormat:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652877/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
Medicine at war poster template, editable vintage photography design
Medicine at war poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21544912/medicine-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded soldiers resting and reading in one of the…
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded soldiers resting and reading in one of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652237/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
World Health Day Facebook post template
World Health Day Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395457/world-health-day-facebook-post-templateView license
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 15, Montreuil, France: Receiving woundedFormat: Still image Extent: 1 photoprint. NLM Unique…
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 15, Montreuil, France: Receiving woundedFormat: Still image Extent: 1 photoprint. NLM Unique…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652238/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059447/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Great Britain, British Red Cross Society South African Hospital, London, England: Interior of bath tub ward for septic…
Great Britain, British Red Cross Society South African Hospital, London, England: Interior of bath tub ward for septic…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652868/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Women make history quote Facebook story template
Women make history quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630902/women-make-history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Bandaging an amputee at the Severance Hospital, Seoul, Korea
Bandaging an amputee at the Severance Hospital, Seoul, Korea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648322/photo-image-people-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain license
World Health Day blog banner template
World Health Day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427527/world-health-day-blog-banner-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross: Capt. G.E. West ARC, talking to wounded. [Argonne Forest, France]Format:Still…
U.S. American National Red Cross: Capt. G.E. West ARC, talking to wounded. [Argonne Forest, France]Format:Still…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648070/photo-image-medicine-vintage-crossFree Image from public domain license
Ambition of humanity poster template, editable vintage photography design
Ambition of humanity poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21688095/ambition-humanity-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
First Aid station located in the basement of a shattered housePublication: [United States:] : U.S. Army Signal Corps, [1914…
First Aid station located in the basement of a shattered housePublication: [United States:] : U.S. Army Signal Corps, [1914…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652080/image-people-medicine-us-abstractFree Image from public domain license
World health day Instagram post template
World health day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460228/world-health-day-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: A Red Cross Nurse writing letters for a wounded…
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: A Red Cross Nurse writing letters for a wounded…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652872/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946056/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Evacuation Hospital No. 114, Fleury-sur-Aisne, France: Ward M, nurses cheering up the…
U.S. American National Red Cross Evacuation Hospital No. 114, Fleury-sur-Aisne, France: Ward M, nurses cheering up the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648061/photo-image-medicine-vintage-crossFree Image from public domain license
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Nurse bandaging soldier's headCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael…
Nurse bandaging soldier's headCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648315/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Medical care Instagram post template, editable text
Medical care Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11729758/medical-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael, former owner Publication: Kīev :…
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael, former owner Publication: Kīev :…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648074/image-person-art-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Unterm Roten Kreuz =: Under the Red CrossCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Rieth, Paul, 1871…
Unterm Roten Kreuz =: Under the Red CrossCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Rieth, Paul, 1871…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648313/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630803/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Second aid!Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Butcher, Arthur, active 1910-1925, artist…
Second aid!Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Butcher, Arthur, active 1910-1925, artist…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654386/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.5, Paris, France: Nurse with Patient at the Tent Hospital at Auteuil Race…
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.5, Paris, France: Nurse with Patient at the Tent Hospital at Auteuil Race…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648078/photo-image-medicine-vintage-crossFree Image from public domain license
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943745/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nurse walking with a soldierCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Golia, 1885-1967, artist…
Nurse walking with a soldierCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Golia, 1885-1967, artist…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648052/image-hand-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
World Health Day Instagram post template
World Health Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459861/world-health-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Red Cross workers carrying wounded bugler into hospitalCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):…
Red Cross workers carrying wounded bugler into hospitalCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648080/image-people-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Senior medical care blog banner template
Senior medical care blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14746832/senior-medical-care-blog-banner-templateView license
Transportation of wounded by jeep, Colorado, 1944Contributor(s): United States. Army. Publication: Washington, D.C. : U.S.…
Transportation of wounded by jeep, Colorado, 1944Contributor(s): United States. Army. Publication: Washington, D.C. : U.S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652239/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
World Health Day Instagram post template
World Health Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459932/world-health-day-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 109, Évreaux, France: Nurse using Carroll-Dankin solution on patients wound -…
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 109, Évreaux, France: Nurse using Carroll-Dankin solution on patients wound -…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652880/image-face-person-abstractFree Image from public domain license