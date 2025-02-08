Edit ImageCropU.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagegifford firegoatgiffordwildfire smoketwo nationswildfire public domainsmoke windactivefireActive wildfire, The Goat Rocks Fire.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 900 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2000 x 1500 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPrevent wildfire Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7911064/prevent-wildfire-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseAerialView2 GoatRocksFire2209The Goat Rocks Fire was started by lightning on August 9 in the Goat Rocks Wilderness 1.5 miles…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071914/photo-image-cloud-plant-fireFree Image from public domain licensePrevent wildfire blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811127/prevent-wildfire-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseCCC with Water Tank, Columbia NF, WA 1936. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4073344/photo-image-plant-smoke-personFree Image from public domain licensePrevent wildfire Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7626790/prevent-wildfire-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseGoat Rocks Wilderness, Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4075876/photo-image-tree-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseEarth on fire Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704692/earth-fire-instagram-post-templateView licenseSpud Hill Fire, Columbia NF, WA 1937 Gifford Pinchot National Forest Historic Photo. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076018/photo-image-tree-plant-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793309/forest-fire-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGoat Rocks Wilderness, Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4075759/photo-image-face-tree-plantFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793263/forest-fire-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseColumbia NF - Ranger with Fire Pack, WA 1934Gifford Pinchot National Forest Historic Photo. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4075784/photo-image-face-people-fireFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487356/forest-fire-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Woodtick Fire, smoke in the sky. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648336/photo-image-cloud-fire-skyFree Image from public domain licensePrevent Wildfires poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18272355/prevent-wildfires-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFire Fighting with Tanker Truck, Columbia NF Gifford Pinchot National Forest Historic Photo. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4073245/photo-image-tree-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire global warming poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228395/forest-fire-global-warming-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licensePile burning on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest on Nove 30, 2022. Snowy conditions reduce the risk of fires escaping…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071616/photo-image-plant-fire-skyFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire global warming flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228388/forest-fire-global-warming-flyer-template-editableView licenseMopUp CdrCrkFire 220912The Cedar Creek Fire began August 1, 2022 when a lightning storm caused 20 to 30 new fires on the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655043/photo-image-person-fires-lightningFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire global warming email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228408/forest-fire-global-warming-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseMt St Helens Erupting, GPNF, WA. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076061/photo-image-art-nature-forestFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire global warming Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228399/forest-fire-global-warming-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseMoonshine FireA Chinook helicopter assigned to the North Blue Fire about 10 miles east of Jensen, Utah, draw water out of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11073065/photo-image-person-fire-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseWildfires Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820014/wildfires-instagram-post-templateView licenseAsh from Mt St Helens eruption blankets Yakima, WA 5-18-1980. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4075892/photo-image-light-smoke-natureFree Image from public domain licenseClimate change Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704713/climate-change-instagram-post-templateView licenseOriginal public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076048/original-public-domain-image-from-flickrFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire global warming Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9216765/forest-fire-global-warming-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseSnow covering Goat Rocks Mountain in Goat Rocks Wilderness on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076103/photo-image-tree-plant-natureFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire global warming Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9216766/forest-fire-global-warming-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseLilliwaup Falls, Wash. Gifford Pinchot National Forest Historic Photo. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076009/photo-image-art-nature-forestFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire global warming blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9216680/forest-fire-global-warming-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseParade Grounds, Vancouver Barracks c1908Gifford Pinchot National Forest Historic Photo. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4075628/photo-image-tree-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11779645/forest-fire-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSt Mt. St Helens Eruption, GPNF, WA 5-1980 Gifford Pinchot National Forest Historic Photo. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076005/photo-image-nature-forest-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseStop deforestation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819669/stop-deforestation-instagram-post-templateView licenseGifford Pinchot National Forest, Takhlakh Lake. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4073247/photo-image-tree-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11652917/forest-fire-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMt St Helens Eruption. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4057762/photo-image-public-domain-nature-mountainFree Image from public domain license