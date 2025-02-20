Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagesky backdropnaturepublic domain rootsbackgroundgrasshandsplantskySpring wheat planted.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7952 x 5304 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRabbit & tortoise animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661640/rabbit-tortoise-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseSpring wheat planted as part of crop rotation system on B&B Farms that incorporates all 4 crop types. Placed into rotational…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654603/photo-image-hands-plant-skyFree Image from public domain licenseRabbit & tortoise animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661601/rabbit-tortoise-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licensePlanting sprout, agriculture.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647373/planting-sprout-agricultureFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred agriculture wheat farm backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165683/editable-blurred-agriculture-wheat-farm-backdropView licenseSpring wheat planted.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647377/spring-wheat-plantedFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred agricultural farm backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12161241/editable-blurred-agricultural-farm-backdropView licenseSoil temperatures checking, agriculture.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647384/soil-temperatures-checking-agricultureFree Image from public domain license3D male farmer illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12234433/male-farmer-illustration-editable-designView licenseNRCS Supervisory District Conservationist Ann Fischer and landowner Dan Buerkle check the soil temperature in a field of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654495/photo-image-hands-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred agriculture wheat farm backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165716/editable-blurred-agriculture-wheat-farm-backdropView licenseField of safflower planted as part of crop rotation system on B&B Farms that incorporates all 4 crop types. Placed into…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654281/photo-image-public-domain-nature-soilFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred agriculture wheat farm backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165747/editable-blurred-agriculture-wheat-farm-backdropView licenseGood soil coverage from previous year's crop residue. Field of corn planted as part of crop rotation system on B&B Farms.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654270/photo-image-plant-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred agriculture wheat farm backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12162892/editable-blurred-agriculture-wheat-farm-backdropView licenseGood soil coverage from previous year's crop residue. Field of corn planted as part of crop rotation system on B&B Farms.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654379/photo-image-plant-grass-skyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred agriculture wheat farm backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12162934/editable-blurred-agriculture-wheat-farm-backdropView licenseNRCS Supervisory District Conservationist Ann Fischer and landowner Dan Buerkle check the root systems of growing plants in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654263/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred agriculture wheat farm backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12162840/editable-blurred-agriculture-wheat-farm-backdropView licenseGood soil coverage from previous year's crop residue. Field of corn planted as part of crop rotation system on B&B Farms.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654617/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred agricultural farm backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12159919/editable-blurred-agricultural-farm-backdropView licensePea plant. Used as part of crop rotation that incorporates all 4 crop types, this cool-season broadleaf helps build soil…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654645/photo-image-flower-plant-grassFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred mountain landscape backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12160827/editable-blurred-mountain-landscape-backdropView licenseCrop residue helps soil retain moisture around corn plant. Good soil coverage from previous year's crop residue. Field of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654373/photo-image-hand-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseField of corn planted as part of crop rotation system.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648217/photo-image-plant-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred Spring green field backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165587/editable-blurred-spring-green-field-backdropView licenseTaproot of plants on native prairie.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648500/taproot-plants-native-prairieFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred Spring green field backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165568/editable-blurred-spring-green-field-backdropView licenseB&B Farms practices bale grazing as part of their management strategy and to improve soil health on their rangeland. The two…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654265/photo-image-texture-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred park backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12162659/editable-blurred-park-backdropView licenseGrazingland on B&B Farms. Right side grazed by 125 cow/calf pairs for two weeks; pasture will be left ungrazed for a year to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654371/photo-image-cow-plant-grassFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred Japanese garden backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165660/editable-blurred-japanese-garden-backdropView licenseCattle in drought field.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647635/cattle-drought-fieldFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred wind farm backdrop, alternative energyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165818/editable-blurred-wind-farm-backdrop-alternative-energyView licenseFred Houzvicka, wife Donna in side-by-side.Wells and livestock water tanks installed through NRCS Environmental Quality…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654498/photo-image-cow-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic natural product backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12841127/aesthetic-natural-product-backdropView licenseDonna Houzvicka looks over yearlings. New wells and livestock water tanks installed through NRCS Environmental Quality…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654267/photo-image-cow-person-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred wind farm backdrop, alternative energyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165843/editable-blurred-wind-farm-backdrop-alternative-energyView licenseElectrical breaker boxes at the water pump point on the Tongue River that supplies James Robinson's irrigation system. The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11073052/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license