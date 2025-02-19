Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagedentistsurgeryposterface surgerylautrecoperationoralvintage posterAn OperationCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Toulouse-Lautrec, Henri de, 1864-1901 Publication:[Williamstown, Mass. : s.n., 19--?] Language(s):English Format:Still image Subject(s):Oral Surgical ProceduresMandible -- surgeryParis, Péan, Jules Emile, 1830-1898., Hôpital Saint Louis (Paris, France) Genre(s):Posters Abstract:Jules Emile Péan performing a jawbone resection at the Hôpital Saint-Louis de Paris. Extent:1 photomechanical print (poster) : 42 x 29 cm. 