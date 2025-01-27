Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageskullman paintingveinshuman scalpanatomyvintage gouacheanatomical demonstrationhistologyThree Heads with Flayed Scalps, Showing Cranium and VeinsCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Publication:1660? Language(s):English Format:Still image Subject(s):Skull -- anatomy & histology Genre(s):Pictorial Works Related Title(s):Is part of: Anatomical demostration cards.; See related catalog record: 101520602 Extent:1 painting on laid paper (1 sheet) : 23 x 16 cm. 