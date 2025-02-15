rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Nurse wearing Uniform from EnglandCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) between 1961 and 1963
Save
Edit Image
happy nursenursebritanniavintage nursewoman historyfemale vintage facebritish library public domainbritish woman
Senior health Instagram post template, editable text
Senior health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459429/senior-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Northampton General Hospital, Grafton Ward, Men's SurgicalCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
Northampton General Hospital, Grafton Ward, Men's SurgicalCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653895/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Senior health blog banner template, editable text
Senior health blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508765/senior-health-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
King George Military Hospital, 3rd floor TheatreCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
King George Military Hospital, 3rd floor TheatreCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654165/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Senior health poster template, editable text and design
Senior health poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508766/senior-health-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Nurse Standing in Front of a Table
Nurse Standing in Front of a Table
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648566/nurse-standing-front-tableFree Image from public domain license
Senior health Instagram story template, editable text
Senior health Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508768/senior-health-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Ambulance Bus, England, 1943Collection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):United States. Army.…
Ambulance Bus, England, 1943Collection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):United States. Army.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654183/image-medicine-abstract-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Women's history month poster template
Women's history month poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487440/womens-history-month-poster-templateView license
Royal Hospital, Gosport, England: Perspective viewCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Format:Still image…
Royal Hospital, Gosport, England: Perspective viewCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Format:Still image…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653902/image-art-medicine-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Elderly care Instagram post template, editable text
Elderly care Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459439/elderly-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nurse wearing uniform from Lebanon
Nurse wearing uniform from Lebanon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441147/nurse-wearing-uniform-from-lebanonFree Image from public domain license
Support hormone health editable poster template
Support hormone health editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615661/support-hormone-health-editable-poster-templateView license
Nurse wearing uniform from Uganda
Nurse wearing uniform from Uganda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441200/nurse-wearing-uniform-from-ugandaFree Image from public domain license
Png human resources editable element, transparent background
Png human resources editable element, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714110/png-human-resources-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView license
Nurse wearing uniform from Malaya
Nurse wearing uniform from Malaya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441080/nurse-wearing-uniform-from-malayaFree Image from public domain license
Health insurance png, smiling woman, healthcare 3D remix
Health insurance png, smiling woman, healthcare 3D remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332061/health-insurance-png-smiling-woman-healthcare-remixView license
Nurse wearing uniform from Scotland
Nurse wearing uniform from Scotland
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441119/nurse-wearing-uniform-from-scotlandFree Image from public domain license
National nurses day Instagram post template, editable text
National nurses day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9608255/national-nurses-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nurse wearing uniform from Jordan
Nurse wearing uniform from Jordan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441249/nurse-wearing-uniform-from-jordanFree Image from public domain license
Going through menopause Instagram post template, editable text
Going through menopause Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459453/going-through-menopause-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nurse wearing uniform from Hungary
Nurse wearing uniform from Hungary
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441222/nurse-wearing-uniform-from-hungaryFree Image from public domain license
Orthopedic healthcare poster template, editable text and design
Orthopedic healthcare poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551425/orthopedic-healthcare-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Nurse wearing uniform from Ecuador
Nurse wearing uniform from Ecuador
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441143/nurse-wearing-uniform-from-ecuadorFree Image from public domain license
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9583358/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView license
Nurse wearing uniform from Greece
Nurse wearing uniform from Greece
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441146/nurse-wearing-uniform-from-greeceFree Image from public domain license
Support hormone health Instagram post template, editable text
Support hormone health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459447/support-hormone-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nurse wearing uniform from Fiji
Nurse wearing uniform from Fiji
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441212/nurse-wearing-uniform-from-fijiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777777/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
Nurse wearing uniform from Uganda
Nurse wearing uniform from Uganda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441152/nurse-wearing-uniform-from-ugandaFree Image from public domain license
Cat shelter blog banner template
Cat shelter blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117941/cat-shelter-blog-banner-templateView license
Nurse wearing uniform from Salvador
Nurse wearing uniform from Salvador
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441158/nurse-wearing-uniform-from-salvadorFree Image from public domain license
Png certified car agent editable element, transparent background
Png certified car agent editable element, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714239/png-certified-car-agent-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView license
Nurse wearing uniform from Brazil
Nurse wearing uniform from Brazil
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441153/nurse-wearing-uniform-from-brazilFree Image from public domain license
Nursing care Instagram post template, editable design
Nursing care Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272845/nursing-care-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Nurse wearing uniform from Yugoslavia
Nurse wearing uniform from Yugoslavia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441060/nurse-wearing-uniform-from-yugoslaviaFree Image from public domain license
Women make history quote Facebook story template
Women make history quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630902/women-make-history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Nurse wearing uniform from Honduras
Nurse wearing uniform from Honduras
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441219/nurse-wearing-uniform-from-hondurasFree Image from public domain license
Women's health center Instagram post template, editable text
Women's health center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459383/womens-health-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nurse wearing uniform from Germany
Nurse wearing uniform from Germany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441216/nurse-wearing-uniform-from-germanyFree Image from public domain license