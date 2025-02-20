Demonstration of Surgical Procedure
Collection:
Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Publication:
1660?
Language(s):
English
Format:
Still image
Subject(s):
Surgical Procedures, Operative
Genre(s):
Pictorial Works
Abstract:
Interior scene set within an arch flanked by Corinthian colums: a woman in classical clothing holds a scalpel in one hand and, with the other hand, gestures to a a patient lying before her on a table. The patient is a nude female who lies on her back. In the bakground are book-lines cases and an open window. Surmounting the scene is a medallion. On the left is a skeleton seated on a beehive and holding a shovel. To the right is a jar containing a fetus (?); the jar rests on a table covered with a red cloth. Within the medallion are two men; around each of their heads is a halo (?). Above the mediallion is a crown.
Related Title(s):
Is part of: Anatomical demostration cards.; See related catalog record: 101520602
Extent:
1 painting on laid paper (1 sheet) : 23 x 16 cm.
Technique:
gouache, color
NLM Unique ID:
101557690
NLM Image ID:
C06200
Permanent Link:
resource.nlm.nih.gov/101557690
