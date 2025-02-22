rawpixel
President Joe Biden arrives at La Nuvola Convention Center in Rome for the G20 summit, Saturday, October 30, 2021. (Official…
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11917736/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden attends the first plenary session at the G20 summit, Saturday, October 30, 2021, at La Nuvola Convention…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652763/image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Economic growth Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928092/economic-growth-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris observe a moment of reflection, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Dr.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647493/photo-image-art-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Economic growth Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11917727/economic-growth-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden greets India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Friday, September 24, 2021, in the Blue Room of the White…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648288/photo-image-hand-handshakes-blueFree Image from public domain license
Economic growth Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928087/economic-growth-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden reviews remark he will give on the 10th Anniversary of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648017/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Celebrate Republic Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639721/celebrate-republic-day-instagram-post-templateView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 response and vaccinations, Friday, September 24, 2021, in the State Dining…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648044/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Italian Republic Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639741/italian-republic-day-instagram-post-templateView license
President Joe Biden talks on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron, Wednesday, September 22, 2021, in the Oval…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648035/photo-image-phone-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Marketing trends Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928093/marketing-trends-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden greets India Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Global Summit on Supply Chain Resilience Sunday…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652097/image-hand-person-laptopFree Image from public domain license
Economy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928088/economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden walks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada after G7 leaders delivered remarks at the launch of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648257/photo-image-people-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Job in Italy poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979378/job-italy-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
President Joe Biden speaks with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at the G20, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Apurva…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994023/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Festa della Repubblica Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641117/festa-della-repubblica-instagram-post-templateView license
President Joe Biden meets with British Prime Minster Boris Johnson, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in the Oval Office.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648282/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Exchange student poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979374/exchange-student-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
President Joe Biden meets with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, October 29 2021, at Villa Bonaparte in Rome.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647790/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Italian Republic Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641074/italian-republic-day-instagram-post-templateView license
President Joe Biden poses for a group photo with G7 leaders, Thursday, March 24, 2022, at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647470/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Visit Rome poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444038/visit-rome-poster-templateView license
President Joe Biden arrives at NYPD Headquarters at One Police Plaza in New York, Thursday, February 3, 2022, to attend a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648040/photo-image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain license
Italy travel Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964580/italy-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
President Joe Biden walks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, during the COP26 U.N.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648327/photo-image-person-public-domain-familyFree Image from public domain license
Global strategy summit Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972953/global-strategy-summit-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
President Joe Biden greets Britian’s Prince Charles, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, during the COP26 U.N. Climate Change…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648023/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Ancient Rome Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791204/ancient-rome-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
President Joe Biden receives the updated COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in the South Court Auditorium of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994032/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Italian architecture Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349981/italian-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
President Joe Biden meets with Emperor Naruhito of Japan, Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. (Official…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648389/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
World War II poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21443655/world-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Cultural dancers perform while President Joe Biden attends the East Asia Summit leaders dinner, Saturday, November 12, 2022…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994028/photo-image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain license
Global strategy summit Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559408/global-strategy-summit-instagram-post-templateView license
President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and Grounds Superintendent Dale Haney participate in a tree planting ceremony in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994025/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Visit Rome Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22020515/visit-rome-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the OB Johnson Community Center in Hallandale Beach…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993944/photo-image-face-people-beachFree Image from public domain license