Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesecurity guardus coast guardpolice officerpolicesecurity crewsecurity teampolice meetingalejandro mayorkasDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Meets LA Coast Guard CrewsSAN PEDRO, CA (December 8, 2021) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas meets with USCG and CBP employees at Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach. Secretary Mayorkas recognized Coast Guard crews responsible for an oil spill response and a CBP team who conducted a recent drug interdiction. 