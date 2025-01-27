Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepublic domainclothingglassesleadershipphotoconferencepoliceDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Visits San Ysidro Port of EntrySAN DIEGO (December 7, 2021) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visitis the San Ysidro Port of Entry to engage with department workforce and leadership. Secretary Mayorkas participated in a press conference with San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria. 