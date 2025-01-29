Edit ImageCrop32SaveSaveEdit ImagewarpainswordtraumabattlewoundsstruggleabstractWound Man by Gersdorff, Hans von, -1529.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2249 x 3375 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWarriors fighting in battlefield fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663818/warriors-fighting-battlefield-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseTransportation of the woundedFormat: Still image Subject(s): Transportation of Patients Genre(s): Book Illustrations…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653088/image-person-art-bookFree Image from public domain licenseSexual trauma blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395256/sexual-trauma-blog-banner-templateView licenseTransportation of the woundedPublication: [ca. 1865] Format: Still image Subject(s): Transportation of Patients Genre(s):…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653083/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWarriors fighting in battlefield fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663826/warriors-fighting-battlefield-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseMilitary surgeon treats battle woundAuthor(s): Gersdorff, Hans von, -1529., author Publication: Strassburg: Joannem Schott…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652236/photo-image-arrow-background-faceFree Image from public domain licenseStressing woman, creative mental health collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8851466/stressing-woman-creative-mental-health-collage-editable-designView licenseTransportation of the wounded, vintage illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648320/image-book-abstract-woodFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640168/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseWound treatmentFormat: Still imageAbstract: Wound treatment in ancient Egypt (around 2000 B.C.).Extent: 1 photomechanical…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653090/image-face-person-abstractFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640684/d-day-anniversary-festival-poster-templateView licenseTransportation of the sick and woundedPublication: London. 1969 Format: Still image Abstract: Various methods of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652840/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseABOUT HELP WEB SERVICE USS Haven (US Navy Hospital Ship): Patient attended to by a Doctor and NursePublication: 1953 Format:…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652233/image-face-person-abstractFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641495/d-day-heroes-blog-banner-templateView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded American soldiers outside of the tentsFormat:…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652877/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseFirst Aid station located in the basement of a shattered housePublication: [United States:] : U.S. Army Signal Corps, [1914…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652080/image-people-medicine-us-abstractFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseU.S. Army Field Hospital No. 15, Montreuil, France: Receiving woundedFormat: Still image Extent: 1 photoprint. NLM Unique…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652238/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639908/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseU.S. Army Field Hospital No. 28, Varennes, France: Wounded arriving at hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648063/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable work stress woman collage element, mental health remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8308627/editable-work-stress-woman-collage-element-mental-health-remixView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross: Capt. G.E. West ARC, talking to wounded. [Argonne Forest, France]Format:Still…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648070/photo-image-medicine-vintage-crossFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640941/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society South African Hospital, London, England: Interior of bath tub ward for septic…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652868/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639993/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded soldiers resting and reading in one of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652237/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641259/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: A Red Cross Nurse writing letters for a wounded…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652872/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael, former owner Publication: Kīev :…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648074/image-person-art-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639736/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseSecond aid!Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Butcher, Arthur, active 1910-1925, artist…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654386/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640495/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseTransportation of wounded by jeep, Colorado, 1944Contributor(s): United States. Army. Publication: Washington, D.C. : U.S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652239/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640688/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseNurse supporting a soldier, Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) (1914)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647773/image-person-art-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseActive sports class Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049950/active-sports-class-instagram-post-templateView licenseRed Cross workers carrying wounded bugler into hospitalCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648080/image-people-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain license