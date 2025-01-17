rawpixel
Unterm Roten Kreuz =: Under the Red CrossCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Rieth, Paul, 1871…
vintage nursesgermany flagmedical history takingvintage hospitalmedical paintingfirst world war artworld war illustrationnurse art
History warns blog banner template, editable vintage photography design
Nurse bandaging soldier's headCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael…
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
Friend in need (1914)Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
World health day Instagram post template
First Aid station located in the basement of a shattered housePublication: [United States:] : U.S. Army Signal Corps, [1914…
Women make history quote Facebook story template
Nurse supporting a soldier, Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) (1914)
Paramedic editable poster template
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded American soldiers outside of the tentsFormat:…
Paramedic poster template, editable text and design
ABOUT HELP WEB SERVICE USS Haven (US Navy Hospital Ship): Patient attended to by a Doctor and NursePublication: 1953 Format:…
World health day Instagram post template
Red Cross workers carrying wounded bugler into hospitalCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):…
Paramedic Instagram post template
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 15, Montreuil, France: Receiving woundedFormat: Still image Extent: 1 photoprint. NLM Unique…
Paramedic Instagram post template, editable text
Your milk Tommy (1919)
Medical emergency poster template, editable text and design
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael, former owner Publication: Kīev :…
Paramedic Instagram post template, editable text
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 28, Varennes, France: Wounded arriving at hospital
Paramedic Instagram story template, editable social media design
Great Britain, British Red Cross Society South African Hospital, London, England: Interior of bath tub ward for septic…
Paramedic blog banner template, editable text
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: Wounded soldiers resting and reading in one of the…
Paramedic Instagram post template, editable text
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 5, Auteuil, France: A Red Cross Nurse writing letters for a wounded…
Hospital care Instagram post template, editable text
Heldenkreuze =: Hero CrossesCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Usabal, L. (Luis), artist…
Paramedic Facebook story template, editable design
Nurse walking with a soldierCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Golia, 1885-1967, artist…
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
Nurse bandaging a soldier's armCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael…
World Health Day Instagram post template, editable text
N'envoyez pas trop de blessés de France, O mon doux Jésus, dans notre ambulance =: Do not send too many wounded from…
Paramedic blog banner template, editable text
Second aid!Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Butcher, Arthur, active 1910-1925, artist…
Medical emergency Instagram post template, editable text
U.S. American National Red Cross: Capt. G.E. West ARC, talking to wounded. [Argonne Forest, France]Format:Still…
