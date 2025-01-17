Unterm Roten Kreuz =: Under the Red Cross
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Author(s): Rieth, Paul, 1871-1925, artist
Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael, former owner
Publication: München : G. Hirth's Verlag, [between 1914 and 1918?]
Language(s): German
Format: Still image
Subject(s): Nurses, Military Personnel, World War I, Red Cross, Germany
Genre(s): Postcards
Abstract: Postcard featuring a color illustration of a nurse with a wounded soldier on a battlefield. The nurse is supporting him by his arm. She is wearing an uniform with a red cross armband. Visible in the background is a tent with a Red Cross flag on it. In front of the tent nurses are helping wounded soldiers.
Extent: 1 postcard : 14 x 9 cm
Provenance: Purchase; Michael Zwerdling; 2004; 04-22.
Technique: color
NLM Unique ID: 101667926
NLM Image ID: D04866
Permanent Link:
a href="http://resource.nlm.nih.gov/101667926" rel="noreferrer nofollow">resource.nlm.nih.gov/101667926
