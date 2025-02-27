Nurse bandaging soldier's head
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Contributor(s): Zwerdling, Michael, former owner
Publication: Moskva : Izd. Tamarkinʺ, [1914?]
Language(s): Russian
Format: Still image
Subject(s): Nurses, Military Personnel, World War I, Russia (Pre-1917)
Genre(s): Postcards
Abstract: Color postcard featuring a nurse bandaging a wounded soldier's head. The soldier is sitting on a chair. He is wearing a brown uniform with a medal pinned to his chest. He is holding his hat on his knee with his left hand and a rifle with bayonet with his right hand. The nurse is wearing a brown dress, a white apron with a red cross on her chest, red cross armband, and a blue head dress. A flask is hanging across her shoulder.
Extent: 1 postcard : 14 x 9 cm
Provenance: Purchase; Michael Zwerdling; 2004; 04-22.
Technique: color
NLM Unique ID: 101657930
NLM Image ID: D04724
Permanent Link: resource.nlm.nih.gov/101657930
Original public domain image from Flickr