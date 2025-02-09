COMFORT PERFORMS SURGERY ON COLOMBIAN CITIZENS IN NEED
221113-N-VQ41-1096 CARTAGENA, Colombia (Nov. 13, 2022) Cmdr. Tamara Kemp, right, a plastic surgeon assigned to hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), and Cmdr. Gregory Mclean perform a scar-revision surgery on a young Colombian citizen in an operating room aboard Comfort, Nov. 13, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan J. Soto)
Original public domain image from Flickr