Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagenews eventskishida fumioclimatepersonhousemanpublic domainfamilyPresident Joe Biden walks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, during the COP26 U.N. Climate Change Conference at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, Scotland. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz) This official White House photograph is being made available only for publication by news organizations and/or for personal use printing by the subject(s) of the photograph. The photograph may not be manipulated in any way and may not be used in commercial or political materials, advertisements, emails, products, promotions that in any way suggests approval or endorsement of the President, the First Family, or the White House.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas family time Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436326/christmas-family-time-facebook-post-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden greets Britian’s Prince Charles, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, during the COP26 U.N. Climate Change…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648023/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseFamily insurance blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7676701/family-insurance-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden attends the opening session of the U.N. Climate Change Conference COP26, Monday, November 1, 2021, at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652154/image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInternational Family Day Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786841/international-family-day-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden greets French President Emmanuel Macron during the opening session of the U.N. Climate Change Conference…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652994/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFamily insurance blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832927/family-insurance-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden attends the opening session of the U.N. Climate Change Conference COP26, Monday, November 1, 2021, at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652989/image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePregnancy clinic blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826710/pregnancy-clinic-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers a leader statement during the COP26 U.N. Climate Change Conference, Monday, November 1, 2021…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652845/image-people-podium-womanFree Image from public domain licenseProfessional construction blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11892960/professional-construction-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden tours the General Motors’ Factory ZERO Facility in Detroit, Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Hayward Miller…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648037/photo-image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLesotho holiday event Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451516/lesotho-holiday-event-instagram-post-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden signs a basketball and records a video message with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thanasis Antetokounmpo of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652455/image-person-public-domain-basketballFree Image from public domain licenseFamily insurance Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771723/family-insurance-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden tours the General Motors’ Factory ZERO Facility in Detroit with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, UAW…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648033/photo-image-person-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseLoving home blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11785912/loving-home-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden tours the General Motors’ Factory ZERO Facility in Detroit, Wednesday, November 17, 2021. (Official…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648041/photo-image-person-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseFamily insurance blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814426/family-insurance-blog-banner-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden holds a press conference at the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, November 2, 2021. (Official…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652825/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDesert getaway blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710789/desert-getaway-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden walks through the White House Rose Garden, Thursday, November 4, 2021, to the Oval Office. (Official…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652163/image-rose-face-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseSports news YouTube templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777591/sports-news-youtube-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden looks on as player Giannis Antetokounmpo makes remarks during an event with the 2021 NBA Champion…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652774/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness news blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9068119/business-news-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden wears an American flag tie during a meeting with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and economic advisers…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652436/image-person-public-domain-familyFree Image from public domain licenseBig news Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427913/big-news-facebook-post-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend the memorial service for former Secretary of State Colin Powell…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652996/image-person-public-domain-familyFree Image from public domain licenseLoving home blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759344/loving-home-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden talks on the phone with Target CEO Brian Cornell about supply chain issues, Tuesday, November 9, 2021…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652456/image-face-person-phoneFree Image from public domain licenseFamily love blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346318/family-love-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licensePresident Joe Biden looks at a 2022 Corvette at the General Motors’ Factory ZERO Facility in Detroit with UAW President Ray…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648039/photo-image-person-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseTrade news blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552971/trade-news-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden makes remarks to the press in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Monday, November 29, 2021.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652435/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseGreen lifestyle blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899147/green-lifestyle-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden disembark Marine One and walk across the South Lawn of the White House…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652449/image-hand-people-beachFree Image from public domain licenseFamily quote blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911833/family-quote-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden tours the General Motors’ Factory ZERO Facility in Detroit with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, UAW…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652844/image-people-factory-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFamily activities Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708077/family-activities-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseHoliday decorations are seen in the Oval Office as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris participate in a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652419/image-christmas-plant-personFree Image from public domain license